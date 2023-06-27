Euclid launch: How to watch Nasa’s live coverage of ESA’s ‘dark Universe’ mission

This artist’s concept shows the ESA Euclid mission in Space (ESA)

Nasa is set to open up coverage of the ESA’s latest space mission, to allow people from all over the world to watch the space agency at work.

Space experts have announced on their website that they will be providing full coverage online of a new mission that is set to explore the deepest hidden depths of Space.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The event — which is being undertaken in conjunction with SpaceX — will take place on Saturday, July 1, and will show their Euclid mission from start to finish, allowing Space buffs to see just how things are done at the space agency.

But what is Euclid, where is it going, and what is it looking for? Here is everything we know.

What is ESA’s Euclid mission?

Euclid is a mission being undertaken by the European Space Agency in conjunction with Nasa, which will see the spacecraft launch.

Euclid has a telescope attached which will allow astronomers to delve deeper into Space than ever before.

On the website, ESA says the mission is designed to “explore the composition and evolution of the dark Universe”.

It is hoped the space telescope will create a giant map of the structure of the universe over time, by “observing billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years, across more than a third of the sky”.

Euclid will explore how the universe as a whole, and the galaxies within, have grown over time while looking at the role of gravity, and “the nature of dark energy and dark matter, two of the biggest modern mysteries about the universe,” says the ESA.

Lift-off will be from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, in Florida, USA, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The rocket is aiming to reach the ‘Lagrange point’ — which is 1.5 million km from Earth.

How to watch the mission

Live coverage is being held for the mission, which will start at 10.30am EDT on July 1, which is about 3.30pm in the UK, with the launch expected no later than 11.11am (4.11pm UK time).

If you are a Space buff and want to watch, check out NASA Television, the Nasa app, or the agency’s website. The link to watch Nasa live is here.