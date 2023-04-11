9 reasons you need to hang eucalyptus in your shower yesterday
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
30 Pcs Dried Preserved Eucalyptus Stems Shower Bundle
Fresh Eucalytpus and Lavender for Shower
Self Care Shower Eucalyptus Fresh USA [Hanger Included] 10-inch Mini Bunch Live & Natural for Shower
123 Pcs Mixed Real Dried Eucalyptus Stems
FUNARTY 15pcs Artificial Eucalyptus Leaves
Live Aromatic and Healthy Herb - Eucalyptus (4 Per Pack)
When it comes to luxe bathroom upgrades on a not-very-luxe budget, eucalyptus is the long-reigning MVP.
Sure, you can stock your bathroom with a fresh bouquet of flowers, hang art on the walls or invest in a fluffy bath mat — but none give as much as eucalyptus. We’re not just talking about throwing a handful of the gorgeous greens in a pretty vase and calling it a day. Eucalyptus should be hung from its rightful throne in the bathroom, aka your showerhead.
Whether your bathroom can comfortably fit all your childhood belongings or is smaller and danker than the average freshman dorm, everyone can reap the glorious power of the small but mighty plant. But if you’re generally skeptical of viral home hacks, we broke down the nine most important reasons your shower needs eucalyptus below.
Reasons to Hang Eucalyptus in Your Shower
1. Because it looks nice
Duh.
2. To pretend you’re at a spa in Aspen
Hanging a eucalyptus bunch in your shower lets you experience all of the fragrant plant’s aromatherapeutic properties (more on that below!)
Obviously, your shower is not a resort in Aspen, but tying eucalyptus to your showerhead will make you forget about the maybe spot of black mold your landlord refuses to acknowledge and that your knees hit the door when using the toilet — at least for a hot second.
3. Decrease your levels of stress and anxiety
OK, it’s not just the general spa vibes of hanging eucalyptus that can calm you down. One 2014 clinical study found that inhaling eucalyptus significantly reduced anxiety, blood pressure and mood in participants. This is your sign to introduce the glorious practice of midday WFH showers without your boss knowing.
Even though this is great news, we still recommend consulting a mental health professional if you’re struggling with anxiety, depression or mood disorders.
4. Prep your bathroom for an upcoming Architectural Digest tour
Move over Dakota Johnson and your bowl of limes — there’s about to be a new viral AD tour popping off on YouTube.
5. To save so much cash on Zyrtec
When it comes to Public Enemy No. 1 (read: allergies), we’d try literally anything to help out our sad stuffy sinuses. One of the most well-known claims of eucalyptus is that it contains anti-inflammatory properties. Eucalyptol — the main chemical compound in eucalyptus — has been found to work as a nasal decongestant and cough suppressant by breaking down mucus and phlegm to open up your airways. Basically, eucalyptus is kryptonite for seasonal allergies.
6. Cut back on your coffee intake like you keep telling yourself you will
Another dope eucalyptus party trick is that it’s super effective at boosting energy and promoting mental clarity. One randomized clinical study found that by clearing the airwaves, eucalyptus allows more oxygen into your lungs, relieving brain fog and increasing cognitive performance.
Instead of reaching for that second, third or even fourth cup of iced coffee, just turn your newly-adorned shower on and breathe in all that good.
7. So your mom will finally believe you have your life together
I mean, eucalyptus hanging in the shower — or any bathroom decor beyond a shower curtain and bath mat — is a thing for grown-ups. And grown-ups allegedly have their lives together, right?
8. For the #content
Aesthetic content goes viral for a reason, and this is definitely an aesthetic.
9. To hide that mysterious mildew smell you can't get rid of
Hey, it's worth a shot!
With that settled, we rounded up a handful of eucalyptus bunches you can buy on Amazon. We love Prime two-day shipping.
If you liked this story, check out the best expensive-looking secret Nordstrom home sale finds.
More from In The Know:
7 easy and chic airport outfit ideas for spring break szn
If you really want that Y2K aesthetic, you need this makeup mirror that every 2000s girly owned
This 'tulip lamp' looks like an actual fresh bouquet of flowers — and TikTok is obsessed
People swear this showerhead filter makes their hair, skin and nails feel so much softer, and it's on sale for less than $40
The post 11 reasons you need to hang eucalyptus in your shower yesterday appeared first on In The Know.