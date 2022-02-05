Eubank Jr vs Williams LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Chris Eubank Jr takes on Liam Williams in a grudge match in Cardiff (Action Images via Reuters)

Eubank Jr vs Williams - LIVE!

A massive middleweight grudge match takes place in Cardiff tonight as Chris Eubank Jr battles Liam Williams at Motorpoint Arena.

The heated rivals will finally do battle after two delays, with Eubank Jr looking to bag a huge fight later in the year and his opponent trying to stay at a high level after being dominated by WBO champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade last time out.

There was also plenty of top action on tonight’s undercard, including women’s boxing icon Claressa Shields defeating mandatory challenger Ema Kozin before clashing verbally at ringside with great rival Savannah Marshall.

There was also the first professional appearance of Caroline Dubois, who put her Tokyo Olympic disappointment behind her with an impressive opening win over Vaida Masiokaite of Lithuania.

Eubank Jr vs Williams

22:45 , George Flood

Round 1

Williams is hurt badly again before the bell and just about makes it to the end of the first round!

It had been an impressive start from the Welshman, but he got caught massively twice and is now on extremely shaky legs.

Can Eubank finish the job? I think they were two stiff jabs that completely shook Williams.

Eubank Jr vs Williams

22:44 , George Flood

Round 1

Deafening noise inside the Motorpoint Arena as both men look to establish themselves early with the jab.

There are early attacks from both men, with Williams patiently stalking his opponent and flashing a right hand across the jaw.

BUT A BIG COUNTER SHOT FROM EUBANK JR PUTS WILLIAMS DOWN!

25 seconds left in the round...

Eubank Jr vs Williams

22:42 , George Flood

HERE WE GO!

A shot of Eubank Sr with his sheriff’s badge at ringside.

Will his son notch one of the biggest wins of his career tonight?

A wonderful atmosphere in Cardiff.

22:39 , George Flood

Boos for Eubank Jr, who is completely unfazed as he walks out to the ring with hip-hop classic “Still Dre” blaring out.

He even stands on the apron and stares down the home crowd!

A little shimmy inside the ropes and we are almost ready to get underway.

22:36 , George Flood

Liam Williams out first.

The hometown favourite greeted by a wall of noise from the Cardiff crowd.

Eubank Jr vs Williams up next

22:32 , George Flood

Just the main event of the night to come now in Cardiff!

Motorpoint Arena is full to the brim and bubbling with atmosphere as we await the entrances of Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams for their eagerly-anticipated grudge match.

But we’ll get a rendition of ‘Delilah’ first...

22:22 , George Flood

As predicted, sparks fly between Shields and Marshall at ringside.

The duo trade plenty of barbs and insults, with Marshall stating that she will wipe the floor with her based on tonight’s evidence.

Shields doesn’t really understand her rival’s Hartlepool accent, but reacts furiously after the jibe is repeated and they then jaw back and forth.

Spicy!

Shields wins easily on UK debut

22:16 , George Flood

No finish from Shields, but that won’t detract from a typically formidable display that showcased her supreme talent.

All three judges scored the bout 100-90 in favour of the self-proclaimed ‘Greatest Woman of All Time’.

Let’s see if there’s some post-fight fireworks with Savannah Marshall at ringside.

I cannot wait for that fight. It will be absolutely epic.

A word for Kozin too. She was completely outclassed, but showed real durability and never gave in.

Shields vs Kozin

22:10 , George Flood

Round 9

More of the same from Shields, with power, skill and variety galore.

But still Kozin clings on.

She has two more minutes to last.

Shields vs Kozin

22:08 , George Flood

Round 8

Some frustration from Shields that she can’t find that knockout combination, but this is still an awesome display of skill and punching prowess.

Kozin with two rounds left to endure.

Shields vs Kozin

22:04 , George Flood

Round 7

Kozin deserves big credit for her durability, sheer determination and bravery, but surely we must be nearing a referee’s stoppage or maybe even her corner throwing in the towel.

She won’t want it, but she’s getting absolutely battered here round after round after round.

Shields with all seven in the bag, without question.

Shields vs Kozin

22:02 , George Flood

Round 6

More heavy, heavy punishment for Kozin, who absorbs a stinging right to the body and is then clocked with a massive shot upstairs.

Big punch after big punch from Shields, who is displaying her full talent and repertoire here but will want to supply the finish on her UK debut.

Savannah’s not impressed... she’s just done a mock yawn for the TV cameras at ringside!

Shields vs Kozin

21:58 , George Flood

Round 5

Shields goes for the finish with a minute left in the fifth round, forcing Kozin into the corner and unleashing a sustained assault with repeated clubbing blows upstairs.

Her hands an absolute blur as she throws straight punch after straight punch down the middle.

Kozin clinches to stay on her feet and to her massive credit, makes it to the bell.

But she’s still got five rounds left here...

Shields vs Kozin

21:55 , George Flood

Round 4

Absolutely relentless from Shields, who rocks Kozin with a big overhand right and then swarms all over her, switching up her attacks viciously and sinking in massive punches to both the head and body with real accuracy.

Kozin makes it to the bell, but she is taking some real punishment tonight.

A penny for Savannah Marshall’s thoughts at ringside!

Shields vs Kozin

21:52 , George Flood

Round 3

Kozin is a decent fighter, but she is being made to look robotic, one-dimensional and sluggish by the stylish Shields.

The relentless pressure and eye-catching combinations continue, with the American in red and gold gliding around the ring effortlessly.

She is certainly living up to the billing for these UK fans who may be catching a first glimpse of the supremely skilled Shields.

Shields vs Kozin

21:48 , George Flood

Round 2

Shields works the body with shuddering force, weaving and moving and trying to detonate that huge right hook.

The difference in class is apparent as she patiently stalks her opponent, landing the straight right and throwing the powerful combinations together as she looks for the stoppage.

Kozin is certainly determined, but clearly a level below.

Shields hasn’t really absorbed anything of note through two comfortable opening rounds.

Shields vs Kozin

21:46 , George Flood

Round 1

Shields as relaxed and composed as ever, establishing her authority from the outset and landing some decent shots.

Kozin looking understandably nervous.

Shields vs Kozin

21:44 , George Flood

Here we go!

A real sense of anticipation to see Shields in action on UK soil after her brief two-fight stint in MMA, which saw her lose one bout and win another in the Professional Fighters League.

Savannah Marshall remains the only woman ever to defeat her inside a boxing ring.

This is also a massive opportunity for Kozin, who is an undefeated two-weight world champion herself.

21:42 , George Flood

“Move B***h” by Ludacris is the ultra-confident Shields’ ringwalk music of choice, and she sings along as she saunters to the middle.

No sign of Floyd Mayweather at ringside... there were whispers that he might be in attendance to watch his compatriot in action on her UK debut.

A fine reception for Shields in Cardiff. She is a real superstar.

Shields makes UK debut next

21:37 , George Flood

Really looking forward to the co-main event.

It’s the long-awaited UK debut of the great Claressa Shields, who defends her WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring female middleweight titles against undefeated mandatory and WBF champion Ema Kozin of Slovenia.

A two-time Olympic champion, the self-proclaimed ‘GWOAT’ is the only boxer - male or female - ever to reign undisputed across two different weight divisions simultaneously.

She certainly doesn’t lack confidence... and with good reason!

Savannah Marshall an interested spectator at ringside...

Dubois beats Masiokaite on pro debut

21:27 , George Flood

A comfortable finish from Dubois, who picks up her first pro win in real style.

60-54 is the referee’s verdict.

She’s got such a big, big future in the sport.

Her family at ringside will be bursting with pride.

‘Sweet Caroline’ blaring out at the Motorpoint Arena once more.

Dubois admits she rushed things a bit at times in her post-fight interview, but it was her first time fighting without a head guard.

Shane McGuigan says she will likely be back in the ring at the end of March.

Dubois vs Masiokaite

21:23 , George Flood

Round 5

More of the same in the fifth.

Dubois very impressive and coasting towards an emphatic win on her pro debut, sparkling with fizzing combinations and a variety of shots including sharp jab, looping hook and jolting straight punches.

Chantelle Cameron is the only fighter ever to stop Masiokaite, by the way.

So no shame whatsoever in the lack of a knockout or knockdown.

Still a round to go, however...

Dubois vs Masiokaite

21:19 , George Flood

Round 4

This is pretty flawless stuff from Dubois, who has all the tools and has easily banked every round so far without doubt.

To be fair to Masiokaite, she’s durable and taking the punishment.

Dubois will want to mark her debut with a statement stoppage, but it’s hard with these two-minute rounds.

Dubois vs Masiokaite

21:15 , George Flood

Round 3

Dubois looks to have Masiokaite down early in the third after another vicious left hand, but some sublime agility and balance from the Lithuanian sees her avoid touching the canvas... what gymnastics!

But the pressure keeps on coming from Dubois, who keeps inflicting considerable damage with her dizzying hand speed and spiteful left.

Dubois vs Masiokaite

21:13 , George Flood

Round 2

Dubois’ hands are an absolute blur when she builds up a head of steam... the talent is so obvious.

Another dominant round and a super left hand crashes in before the bell.

Ebanie Bridges and Mikaela Mayer are among the other top female stars at ringside for this and Claressa Shields’ UK debut.

Dubois vs Masiokaite

21:10 , George Flood

Round 1

A rip-roaring start from the debutant in purple, who immediately demonstrates her incredible hand speed.

She instantly imposes her authority, letting her hands fly at will and swarming all over the overwhelmed Masiokaite.

This is scheduled for six rounds, but surely won’t last too long.

Dubois vs Masiokaite

21:07 , George Flood

Dubois comes out to ‘Sweet Caroline’, a great reception for the 21-year-old with big brother Daniel at ringside.

Here we go...

21:04 , George Flood

Masiokaite is 13 years Dubois’ senior at 34.

Vastly experienced but with a very poor record of 2-14-4.

She fought no fewer than seven times last year, losing to the likes of Rhiannon Dixon and Natasha Jonas.

She’s also been in with the likes of Chantelle Cameron previously.

Surely no chance of an upset here... right?

Dubois debut up next

21:00 , George Flood

Next is one of the highlights of the night in Cardiff!

Caroline Dubois makes her professional debut against Vaida Masiokaite of Lithuania.

Dubois was a sublime amateur, a four-time European, World and Olympic youth champion.

She suffered quarter-final heartbreak against Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee in the lightweight competition in Tokyo last summer, but was persuaded not to try and avenge that loss in Paris in 2024 and instead head to the pro ranks.

Trainer Shane McGuigan this week described Dubois as already the best female boxer he has ever seen.

Jenkins beats Indongo on points

20:54 , George Flood

78-75 is the referee’s score and a comfortable win in the end for Jenkins... one he will surely savour.

Is that the end for Indongo?

That’s now five defeats in six for the 38-year-old.

The humble Jenkins admits in his post-fight interview with Sky that he believes he has broken his hand.

Jenkins vs Indongo

20:52 , George Flood

Round 8

Indongo can’t really sustain that new-found momentum in the eighth and final round.

Jenkins rediscovers some verve to safely put this contest away.

Jenkins vs Indongo

20:48 , George Flood

Round 7

Much better from Indongo in the seventh, landing a couple of sweet left hands to remind you of that old ability.

I think he’s taken the sixth and seventh... Jenkins still two or three in front?

Jenkins vs Indongo

20:45 , George Flood

Round 6

Jenkins stepping off the gas somewhat in the sixth, not quite matching that earlier buzz and tempo.

But he’s still well on top as we head into the penultimate round.

Jenkins vs Indongo

20:41 , George Flood

Round 5

Indongo is getting a real talking to in the corner at the end of the fifth.

He doesn’t look to have much left in the tank and is seriously feeling the pace.

No shortage of effort from Indongo, who is throwing plenty, but he’s certainly not the fighter he once was at 38.

Jenkins well on top, still moving well and landing nicely in bunches to the body.

The age difference between these two men is only five years, but it might as well be 20.

Jenkins looks sprightly in comparison, fizzing forward and doing damage on the inside.

Jenkins vs Indongo

20:36 , George Flood

Round 4

An absorbing tussle this as Jenkins continues to crash in the body shots that won’t help an already tired Indongo, who looks very weary again as he returns to the corner at the end of the fourth.

Jenkins vs Indongo

20:31 , George Flood

Round 3

A super end to the round from Jenkins, who lets the punches fly and continues to sap every ounce of energy from the veteran Indongo.

Indongo moves slowly to his corner and then slumps onto his stool.

He looks completely spent already.

Jenkins vs Indongo

20:29 , George Flood

Round 2

This is good stuff from Jenkins so far, staying mobile and on his toes, putting the pressure on but not letting Indongo get any significant shots off.

He’s moving a lot and content to test the engine of the 38-year-old up close.

Jenkins vs Indongo

20:23 , George Flood

Round 1

A cagey opening round with not too much action and not a lot between the two fighters.

The TV cameras show Caroline Dubois having her hands wrapped backstage, with big brother Daniel at ringside to watch his sister’s professional debut.

Can’t wait for that.

Jenkins vs Indongo

20:21 , George Flood

Here we go with the second fight of tonight’s main undercard.

Both men could really do with an impressive win here.

Rok’n’Rolla’ Jenkins is now 33 and a former British and Commonwealth welterweight champion.

He’s 22-4-3 as a pro, drawing with Liam Taylor on his last outing, which came all the way back in November 2019.

Jenkins vs Indongo up next

20:18 , George Flood

Next on the undercard is Julius Indongo, who takes on Wales’ Chris Jenkins.

Former unified light-welterweight world champion Indongo is perhaps best remembered for upsetting Ricky Burns in Scotland in 2017, leading to a showdown with Terence Crawford.

Indongo has been stopped in four of his last five bouts and at 38, this is surely last-chance saloon for the 2008 Olympian from Namibia.

What can the Blue Machine conjure up tonight?

Gill beats Robinson on points

20:10 , George Flood

No he didn’t!

The referee scores it 58-56 in favour of Gill, who is understandably euphoric.

And you have to say that’s deserved... he was positive and aggressive from the outset, inflicting some heavy punishment and taking advantage of a nervy Robinson’s questionable tactics and often non-existent defence.

The second win of 35-year-old Gill’s career.

Gill vs Robinson

20:07 , George Flood

Round 6

A much stronger end to an enjoyable fight from Robinson, who picked some far better shots in the closing stages.

Did he do enough to avoid defeat after Gill’s strong first half?

It all depends on the referee...

Gill vs Robinson

20:03 , George Flood

Round 5

Gruelling stuff now in the penultimate round, with Robinson looking a bit clueless in a number of close-range exchanges that he should do better to try and avoid.

He should be doing his best to use that huge height and reach advantage by keeping his distance and using his jab to set up the thunder shots.

All credit to Gill, though. He’s dragging him into a war and connecting nicely on the inside.

An entertaining if frustrating scrap between two very inexperienced heavyweights.

Eubank Jr and Williams now both in the house, meanwhile...

Gill vs Robinson

19:59 , George Flood

Round 4

A better round from Robinson, with Gill still pressing but seemingly now beginning to tire.

Robinson fires in a nice shot just before the bell, which angers his opponent.

3-1 Gill?

Gill vs Robinson

19:55 , George Flood

Round 3

The confident Gill, keeping his left hand low, continues to walk forward and crash in some bruising shots upstairs up close at the start of the third.

He’s going for the knockout here as Robinson - with no defence whatsoever - continues to eat some massive shots straight to the chin.

Robinson is the easiest target you’ll ever see at the moment... he’ll do well to hang on.

Blood all around the mouth of Gill, who spits some of it out as he prepares for another sustained attack.

Robinson has so much work to do on practically every fundamental.

Gill vs Robinson

19:50 , George Flood

Round 2

Gill has an impressive lead left hook and some power behind that overhand right, which he has landed several times already in this six-rounder.

Robinson looks nervous in another learning fight and needs to be careful here, his timing and tactics are notably off and he could pay the price if he’s not careful.

Robinson lets his hands go before the bell, throwing some heavy swings to body and head.

Gill vs Robinson

19:47 , George Flood

Round 1

Gill - wearing claret and blue shorts, with his opponent in the yellow and red of Ivan Drago - starts with a cracking uppercut on the inside as the two heavyweights immediately get into it.

But the pressure quickly comes from Robinson, who drives in a couple of heavy right hands.

But Gill comes back with a big right of his own and a stonking short left hook that rocks Robinson!

Gill then goes down on one knee, think he just lost his balance.

Robinson tries to use his significant height and reach advantage by keeping distance and rifling out the jab, but he’s getting caught repeatedly up close in what is only his fifth professional bout at 31.

Robinson cracks in a decent body shot before the bell.

Gill vs Robinson

19:44 , George Flood

The bell sounds and we are underway.

Another emphatic knockout on the way from Robinson?

Gill vs Robinson up next

19:43 , George Flood

It’s men’s heavyweight action to kick off tonight’s main undercard.

Rocky vs Ivan Drago as Shane Gill takes on the towering, undefeated Steve Robinson.

Main card time

19:35 , George Flood

It’s time for the main card to get underway in Cardiff!

So much to look forward to tonight aside from the juicy main event, including the UK debut of the great Claressa Shields and Caroline Dubois’ first professional fight.

Shields takes on undefeated mandatory Ema Kozin, while the ultra-talented Dubois battles Vaida Masiokaite of Lithuania.

Savannah Marshall is in the house tonight, keeping a close eye on fierce rival Shields ahead of a likely massive showdown later in the year.

Undercard: Wallin beats Sokolowski on points

19:24 , Malik Ouzia

Otto Wallin was expected to get the job done against Kamil Sokolowski this evening and he has, but not in any great deal of style.

Neither man looks particularly exhausted as the bell sounds to end the eighth and final round and the judges give it to the Swede by a verdict of 79-74.

What they said: Williams

19:18 , Malik Ouzia

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity to fight here in Cardiff in such a high level fight against Chris. I’m just so excited to put an end to this guy, drop him down a few levels. You’ll realise his his level after this fight. He’s mentally tough, he takes a good shot, but his his legs are very robotic. He moves like he’s got wooden legs.

“I just think my skill set is a lot better. We’re going to find out on a Saturday.I believe I believe I’ve got the power to stop him and knock him out. Whether I will or not, I don’t know because it’s going to be one of them top fights it’s going to be it’s gonna be very intense, but I do hope to knock him out.”

Undercard: Antwi beats Walker on points

19:13 , Malik Ouzia

The early action on the card is underway and in some style, too.

Samuel Antwi has beaten Conah Walker by unanimous decision to retain his English welterweight title, a back-and-forth fight scored 96-95, 96-94 and 97-94 by the judges.

What they said: Eubank Jr.

19:09 , Malik Ouzia

“I didn’t spend a year and a half on a farm with chickens and snakes and raccoons training for nothing. We’re on our way to cleaning up the middleweight division and Liam Williams is the next man in front of me.

“I’m going to take him out. All that matters is what’s going to happen on the night and that’s me standing over him and looking down and raising my fists as he gets counted out. It’s going to be a hell of a fight.”

Dubois debuts as pro

18:55 , Malik Ouzia

Speaking of debuts, we’re also going to be treated to the professional debut of a certain Caroline Dubois, the 21-year-old sister of British heavyweight Daniel, this evening as she takes on Vaida Masiokaite.

You may remember Dubois narrowly missing out on a medal when she was beaten by a single point in the quarter-finals of the Olympics in Tokyo last summer, but after turning pro her promoter Ben Shalom is expecting big things, this week hailing her “the next face of women’s boxing”.

“She can mix it up. She’s got power. She’s fast. She can fight on the back foot or take her time. She just has a boxing brain,” Shalom says.

Shields set for UK bow

18:48 , Malik Ouzia

As you can see, before we get to the main event we’ve got some superb undercard action to get through, including the UK debut of the great Claressa Shields.

The American defends her WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles against Ema Kozin as she builds up to a blockbuster undisputed showdown with nemesis and British WBO champion Savannah Marshall.

Fight card in full

18:38 , Malik Ouzia

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams (expected around 10pm)

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

Samuel Antwi vs Conah Walker

Chris Jenkins vs Julius Indongo

Rhys Edwards vs Ruslan Berchuk

Otto Wallin vs Kamil Sokolowski

Harlem Eubank vs Viorel Simion

Steve Robinson vs Shane Gill

Caroline Dubois vs Vaida Masiokaite

Eubank Jr vs Williams weigh-in results

18:32 , Malik Ouzia

Eubank Jr tipped the scales at 11st 6lbs (160lbs) on Friday, with Williams weighing in one pound lighter at 11st 5lbs (159lbs).

Standard Sport big fight prediction

18:29 , Malik Ouzia

It won’t be easy, but Eubank Jr needs to win and win well to potentially open up world title chances and silence his naysayers.

How about a rematch with arch-rival Billy Joe Saunders next?

Eubank Jr to win comfortably on points here.

How to watch

18:24 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: Saturday night’s event is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Good evening!

18:17 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of what should be a cracking night of boxing from Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena, headlined by that massive fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams.

Plenty to come before then, too...