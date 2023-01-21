Eubank Jr vs Smith: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

Matt Verri
·5 min read
Eubank Jr vs Smith: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

Chris Eubank Jr fights Liam Smith in a Manchester grudge match tonight, hoping to move on from the Conor Benn episode from last year.

It’s just over three months now since a failed drugs test from Benn saw that much-anticipated bout called off on fight week, despite all parties initially insisting it would still go ahead.

Instead it’s a real test for Eubank at the start of a year he hopes will finally bring a world title. In the two biggest fights of his career so far, against George Groves and Billy Joe Saunders, he has fallen short, but the 33-year-old did produce a brilliant display 11 months ago to cruise to victory over Liam Williams.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW EUBANK JR VS SMITH LIVE!

Smith has been a world champion before, holding the WBO light-middleweight title before he was beaten by Canelo Alvarez in 2016. Since then he has also lost to Jaime Munguia and Magomed Kurbanov.

However, recent wins over Anthony Fowler and Jessie Vargas - plus a bizarre defeat of Hassan Mwakinyo in September - have got Smith’s career back on track and while defeat against Eubank could prove to be career-ending, victory will renew hopes of one last shot at becoming a two-time world champion.

The build-up to tonight’s main event has been shrouded in controversy, with Smith questioning Eubank Jr’s sexuality and Eubank Jr accusing Smith of cheating on his partner during a very ugly final press conference on Thursday.

There were apologies from the fighters and Sky Sports condemned the “homophobic and offensive remarks”, with Eubank Jr then wearing a rainbow armband at Friday’s weigh-in.

“We don’t discriminate… we don’t alienate,” he said. “We want boxing and sport as a whole, to be all inclusive.”

Eubank Jr vs Smith date, start time, venue and ring walks

Eubank Jr vs Smith takes place tonight on Saturday January 21, 2023 at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The card is due to start at around 7pm GMT, with the main event at approximately 10pm. As ever, those timings are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

Chris Eubank Jr wore a rainbow armband to Friday’s weigh-in in Manchester (PA)
Chris Eubank Jr wore a rainbow armband to Friday’s weigh-in in Manchester (PA)

Eubank Jr vs Smith fight card/undercard in full

Joseph Parker returns to the ring tonight on an impressive undercard, four months on from his defeat to Joe Joyce in a heavyweight thriller inside the same arena.

That halted his attempts to move back into world title contention, and he now faces Jack Massey. The 29-year-old has been out of the ring since November 2021, and the IBO cruiserweight titlist steps up for a daunting first heavyweight fight.

The British and Commonwealth welterweight titles are on the line as Chris Konga faces Ekow Essuman, while Richard Riakporhe looks to prove he is ready for a shot at the big time as he goes up against former world champion Krzysztof Glowacki. Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke also takes his next professional step on the bill.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith

Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Glowacki

Ekow Essuman vs Chris Kongo

Joseph Parker vs Jack Massey

Frazer Clarke vs Kevin Nicolas Espindola

Matty Harris vs Jiri Surmaj

Scott Forrest vs Amine Boucetta

Frankie Stringer vs Cristian Narvaez

Joseph Parker was beaten by Joe Joyce in Manchester last year (PA)
Joseph Parker was beaten by Joe Joyce in Manchester last year (PA)

How to watch Eubank Jr vs Smith

TV channel: In the UK, Eubank Jr vs Smith is available to watch live tonight via pay-per-view on Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.95.

Live stream: Those that have purchased the fight can also watch it online via the downloadable Sky Sports Box Office player or Sky Sports Box Office app.

LIVE coverage: You can follow live coverage of the entire card tonight with Standard Sport’s live fight blog.

Eubank Jr vs Smith fight prediction

Eubank Jr goes into the fight as the favourite and he’ll be the bigger man in the ring. Whether he makes the most of that size advantage remains to be seen though. With Roy Jones back in his corner, it would be no surprise if Eubank opts to try and box at distance rather than trading with Smith, the American bringing a more measured approach to the gameplan.

Last time out against Williams, Eubank dropped the Welshman three times in the opening four rounds but still did not find the knockout punch, and against a tougher opponent he is unlikely to let his hands go from the off.

Eubank claimed in the build-up to his planned fight with Benn that he only needed to be at 60 per cent to win - he believes even less will be required this weekend.

Liam Smith is a slight underdog but is capable of causing real problems (Getty Images)
Liam Smith is a slight underdog but is capable of causing real problems (Getty Images)

That is certainly not the case though, with Eubank surely knowing that he will have to be at his very best if he’s to avoid a third professional defeat. Smith has the experience of winning on the biggest stage, while there is still that doubt about Eubank when he does step up.

Smith will look to close the ring off and he has the engine to maintain that pressure throughout the fight, even if Eubank boxes his way to many of the early rounds. It’s a fight that looks set to go 12 rounds, with Smith’s work-rate perhaps just enough to see him edge it on the cards.

Smith to win on points.

Eubank Jr vs Smith weigh-in results

Both fighters tipped the scales at 11st 5lbs exactly on Friday afternoon at a tense weigh-in in which Eubank Jr wore a rainbow armband in respose to those homophobic remarks. He also donned a Manchester United shirt to wind up Liverpool native Smith.

Eubank Jr vs Smith betting odds

Eubank Jr to win: 2/5

Smith to win: 2/1

Draw: 16/1

Eubank Jr to win by KO, TKO or DQ: 11/4

Eubank Jr to win by decision/technical decision: 11/10

Smith to win by KO, TKO or DQ: 9/1

Smith to win by decision/technical decision: 3/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Latest Stories

  • Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Morant at half

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Fox Sports personality exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78

  • Montreal pro soccer coach, who was quickly fired for offensive tweets, apologizes

    Sandro Grande, the recently hired — then fired — reserve coach of Montreal's professional soccer team, issued a tearful apology on Thursday for the anti-sovereignist tweets from a decade ago that sparked outrage and lost him his job. "What I wrote in 2012 was unacceptable," Grande said, sometimes through tears, at a news conference. "These words are not part of my values as a husband, son and especially as a father to two wonderful children who had to go through extremely difficult times — along

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Bruce Boudreau should walk away from Vancouver

    In a strange press conference, Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford refused to give head coach Bruce Boudreau his full support. Following months of instability and rumours, Boudreau should consider quitting his post before an inevitable firing.

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Winnipeg store lone distributor of new First Peoples Rookie Card set

    A new set of trading cards featuring Indigenous NHLers will be available only at Indigenous hockey camps and one brick and mortar store: Indigenous-owned First Row Collectibles in Winnipeg. The First Peoples Rookie Card series by trading card giant Upper Deck is a line of eight cards featuring Indigenous former NHLers that have never appeared previously on a licenced trading card. Due to being the only shop in the world where the sets are being distributed, First Row Collectibles' Curtis Howson

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Holiday sparks late rally as Bucks beat Pacers 132-119

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers 132-119 on Monday without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks played a third consecutive game without Antetokounmpo due to left knee soreness. The Pacers were missing leading scorer and NBA assists leader Tyrese Haliburton for a third straight game due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise. Holiday shot 13 of 19 overall and 5 of

  • Keep them picks?: Snead says LA Rams must reload in draft

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Les Snead says the Los Angeles Rams need to replenish their organizational depth, and he is looking forward to doing it by making a bunch of draft picks in the next few years. That's not a change in philosophy for the general manager who humorously wore a T-shirt to the Rams' Super Bowl parade featuring the profane meme claiming that he, well, doesn't much care for draft choices. Instead, it's the logical next step in the evolution of the franchise that won a championship a ye

  • Hurricanes' Pacioretty suffers 2nd Achilles tendon tear

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes winger Max Pacioretty has suffered a second tear of his right Achilles tendon, the team said Friday. Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve after he was hurt late in the third quarter of Thursday night's win over Minnesota. Players placed on IR must sit out a minimum of seven days, but this injury will almost certainly end Pacioretty's season. The 34-year-old had surgery over the summer after the initial tear of his right Achilles tendon. Pacioretty wen

  • Commanders' Jennifer King to coach Senior Bowl running backs

    MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King will coach the position for the Senior Bowl. King, who became the first Black female assistant position coach in NFL history after the 2020 season, will coach the National team running backs, the Senior Bowl announced on Thursday. King will work with National running backs including Chase Brown (Illinois), Evan Hull (Northwestern), Roschon Johnson (Texas) and Camerun Peoples (Appalachian State) at the game for

  • Canadiens forward Caufield will require season-ending shoulder surgery

    MONTREAL — Cole Caufield's season is over. The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn't give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield's recovery period following the procedure. Caufield, 22, had registered 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season. The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling forward