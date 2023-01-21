Eubank Jr vs Smith LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Eubank Jr vs Smith LIVE!

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith clash in an enormous evening of British boxing at the Manchester Arena tonight. There is so much bad blood between the middleweight rivals and no shortage of growing animosity, with their final press conference on Thursday descending into offensive chaos. Eubank Jr wore a rainbow armband to yesterday’s tense weigh-in in response to homophobic remarks from his opponent.

Both boxers will hope to put an unpleasant few days behind them in this evening’s much-anticipated main event, with Eubank Jr looking to finally move past the Conor Benn saga and Smith aiming to keep his dreams alive of becoming a two-time and two-weight world champion. It’s a battle of style and speed against relentless pressure that should make for a cracking spectacle.

In Saturday’s chief support act, Richard Riakporhe stopped Krzysztof Glowacki in emphatic fashion. Ekow Essuman remains the British and Commonwealth welterweight champion after a close clash with Chris Kongo, while Joseph Parker also saw off the challenge of Jack Massey and Frazer Clarke moved to 5-0 after Frankie Stringer and Matty Harris kicked off the night with wins. Follow Eubank Jr vs Smith live below!

23:28 , George Flood

It was a shuddering left uppercut that had Eubank Jr initially reeling in the corner there in the first instance, followed by an accurate barrage from Smith that put him down.

Though he got up, his legs were all over the place and the fight could have been stopped there in truth. But he was allowed to continue and Smith went for it again, driving in some more shuddering blows to send him down again and invite the referee to step in.

What a performance. Smith moves to 33-3-1 and will feel he now has a real chance at potentially going on to become a two-time and two-weight world champion.

Eubank Jr gracious after his third professional loss. Where does he go from here?

23:21 , George Flood

Good to see Smith and Eubank Jr with a respectful embrace there after everything that has transpired over the last few days.

Eubank Jr looks shellshocked and already has huge swelling around that right eye.

23:14 , George Flood

Truly incredible from Smith. What a performance.

I think Roy Jones may have thrown in the towel there but referee Victor Loughlin had already stepped in.

What an upset. Amazing from Beefy.

Smith stops Eubank Jr in round four

23:11 , George Flood

EUBANK JR IS DOWN AT THE START OF ROUND FOUR AFTER A HUGE LEFT HAND!

HE’S BACK TO HIS FEET BUT ON THE BRINK AND IN ALL SORTS OF TROUBLE WITH HIS LEGS GONE!

SMITH GOES FOR THE FINISH AND GETS IT AS THE REFEREE STEPS IN AFTER EUBANK JR IS SENT DOWN AGAIN!

WOW! SMITH WINS VIA STOPPAGE IN THE FOURTH! INCREDIBLE!

Eubank Jr vs Smith

23:10 , George Flood

Both fighters are trying to set traps for the other all over the place in a truly fascinating contest.

Eubank Jr is jabbing really well now in the third with power, following it up with a lovely uppercut that swiftly gives way to a trio of excellent shots in the middle of the ring.

Eubank Jr’s class is starting to show during an excellent finish to the round, punishing Smith for a sudden chronic lack of head and foot movement as he clatters through another punishing uppercut on the inside.

Definitely Eubank Jr’s round, that.

Eubank Jr vs Smith

23:06 , George Flood

Eubank Jr snapping in that speedy, stylish jab with more menace as he starts the second in far more purposeful fashion.

But here comes the pressure again from Smith, trying to drive in more right hands that have found the target so far.

Eubank Jr needs to tighten up his defence on that front.

Plenty of movement from Eubank Jr, who is being stalked relentlessly.

It’s measured and patient stuff from Beefy, who is continuing to walk him down and pick his moments.

Smith lunges forward with a flurry at the end of the round, met with a shoulder roll from Eubank Jr.

Eubank Jr vs Smith

23:01 , George Flood

Eubank Jr starts on the front foot, jabbing well and full of energy.

But the first noteworthy shot of the fight is a stinging counter right from Smith over the top that finds the mark.

Both boxers are trying to feel their way into the bout as Smith builds that relentless trademark pressure, forcing him towards the corner and landing that right hand again.

A solid first round from Beefy, who I think did enough to take it.

Eubank Jr vs Smith

22:58 , George Flood

More huge boos for Eubank Jr, who continues to go from hero to villain in the blink of an eye.

I think he was expecting a good reception from the crowd tonight after the last few days, but that’s not the case.

Not that it will faze him one jot, though.

He revels in this role, as we saw against Liam Williams in Cardiff almost 12 months ago.

HERE WE GO!

22:53 , George Flood

Eubank Jr has to be coaxed from his dressing room as he deliberately leaves Smith waiting for as long as possible inside the ring.

‘Still D.R.E’ is his ring-walk music of choice, revelling in a few boos as he stares down the crowd before heading through the ropes.

Love him or loathe him, he’s a pure showman - just like his old man.

22:50 , George Flood

The crowd is absolutely bouncing inside the arena and Smith’s rousing ring-walk music works to a tee as the atmosophere reaches fever pitch.

So much support for Beefy tonight and boos as Eubank Jr’s video starts playing on the big screen.

(Action Images via Reuters)

22:46 , George Flood

It’s a long old walk from the dressing room to the ring at the AO Arena, with Smith given plenty of verbal encouragement by his team all the way.

He looks a picture of focus in his black and pink robe.

22:44 , George Flood

So what are we saying for this then?

My colleague Matt Verri has Liam Smith edging a tight encounter on the cards.

I’ve gone with Eubank Jr taking it comfortably on points.

I think he’ll start fast as usual, coast a bit with some hairy moments against a serious pressure fighter, before coming on strong down the stretch.

I also wouldn’t rule out a late Eubank stoppage.

But if he’s not on it, Smith will take full advantage and is more than capable of winning.

It’s a tired cliche in boxing, but this really is a fascinating clash of styles.

Speed, style and combinations vs the relentless pressure of Smith, who will walk through some serious punishment to inflict his own.

I can’t wait. Smith’s ring walk up first now!

22:40 , George Flood

A buzzing crowd also sing along to the Proclaimers classic ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ as footage plays of Smith still working the pads backstage.

A massive sense of anticipation in Manchester, with the likes of Jamie Carragher, Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall watching on from ringside.

22:37 , George Flood

A fantastic atmosphere inside a packed-out AO Arena in Manchester as everyone joins in with the customary pre-fight airing of Sweet Caroline.

The ring walks are just moments away.

Eubank Jr vs Smith is NEXT

22:33 , George Flood

Just the main event to come now in Manchester!

Don’t go anywhere... Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith is NEXT.

This should be an absolute belter of a main event.

Riakporhe vs Billam-Smith next?

22:32 , George Flood

Before that title shot for Riakporhe could be a huge rematch with Chris Billam-Smith, to be contested down in Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

There is plenty of healthy respect between two thoroughly nice blokes as Billam-Smith gets into the ring here, following his own explosive knockout of Armend Xhoxhaj before Christmas.

Riakporhe inflicted Billam-Smith’s only professional defeat so far via split decision back in the summer of 2019.

Riakporhe demands world title shot

22:29 , George Flood

That was truly terrific from Riakporhe - Okolie took six rounds to get rid of Glowacki.

Riakporhe calls out all the cruiserweight champions afterwards, including Okolie.

“You can’t hide anymore,” he says to his fellow Londoner, as well as fellow title-holders Ilunga Makabu, Arsen Goulamirian and Jai Opetaia.

Promoter Ben Shalom insists he is ready for that world title shot. I hope he gets it.

Riakporhe stops Glowacki in round four

22:23 , George Flood

Glowacki comes out quickly in the fourth, trying to assert some authority after Riakporhe’s disciplined and effective start.

But Riakporhe isn’t at all fazed and continues to measure his attacks brilliantly, including another looping right.

Now Glowacki is in major trouble after being stunned by a jolting left hook behind the right elbow.

Riakporhe follows it up with a hard short right upstairs and Glowacki is badly hurt, being punched into the corner as Riakporhe just missed an enormous follow-up that would have knocked him clean out.

Nevertheless, Riakporhe unloads massive punches and the referee lets a few land before stepping in to wave it off.

Emphatic from the Londoner! What a performance.

Riakporhe vs Glowacki

22:18 , George Flood

Riakporhe is having no problem landing frequently with that punishing right hand so far.

He’s also working the body well and looks full of confidence, measuring his attacks and not getting too ahead of himself.

A wry smile from Glowacki towards the end of the third as he withstands more punishment.

This is great stuff from Riakporhe so far, calm and composed. He should be up 3-0 on the cards.

Riakporhe vs Glowacki

22:14 , George Flood

Glowacki is absolutely rocked by a spiteful short right hand midway through the second that sends him stumbling back! He almost went down there and his glove might have even grazed the canvas.

His legs look to have gone and he’s backed up against the ropes, with Riakporhe smashing in another big punch upstairs.

He senses a statement early finish, but the Pole to his credit gets his wind back quickly and manages to weather the storm, even finishing a thrilling round with a bit of a flurry of his own.

Opportunity missed for Riakporhe?

Riakporhe vs Glowacki

22:11 , George Flood

Riakporhe looks absolutely massive compared to Glowacki.

An encouraging first round from the Londoner, who lands a couple of sharp right hands straight down the pipe.

Cagey stuff at times, with Glowacki trying to feel his way into the constest.

Riakporhe vs Glowacki

22:08 , George Flood

We are underway in the chief support act!

Riakporhe - who came out as usual to ‘Glad All Over’ - with the black shorts adorned with Crystal Palace badge and colours.

The Midnight Train is unbeaten at 15-0 with 11 knockouts, stopping Deion Jumah and Fabio Turchi in 2022.

This is a real step up for Riakporhe against two-time WBO cruiserweight champion Glowacki, who lost his title to Mairis Briedis in 2019 before being denied another reign by Lawrence Okolie in London nearly two years later.

He was last seen stopping Francisco Rivas Ruiz in Poland in April 2022. Glowacki is 36 now and his record stands at 32-3.

Riakporhe vs Glowacki next

22:02 , George Flood

It’s already 10pm, so it’s quickly onto tonight’s co-main event after two fights that go the full distance.

London’s Richard Riakporhe looks to prove his cruiserweight title credentials against two-time world champion Krzysztof Glowacki of Poland.

A massive fight for the undefeated Riakporhe as he looks to secure a world title shot.

Essuman beats Kongo by majority decision

21:52 , George Flood

114-114, 116-113, 115-114 - Essuman takes it by majority decision!

He stays unbeaten at 19-0 and remains the British and Commonwealth welterweight champion after a fourth successful defence of those belts.

But that was a severe test and Kongo may well feel very hard done by.

116-113 is a surprise after what was such a close battle.

Essuman vs Kongo

21:49 , George Flood

A captivating final round of a great contest.

Kongo is really hurt again after taking another powerful overhand right.

But he recovers well and won’t go down, landing his own nice shots including a sharp left.

The final bell sounds and we’ll go to the judges’ scorecards.

I genuinely have no idea which way this will go. Both men think they have won it.

Essuman vs Kongo

21:45 , George Flood

Essuman takes the corner’s words on board and comes out flying in the penultimate round, landing a furious right hand but initially unable to capitalise on it due to the intervention of referee Howard Foster.

But Essuman goes straight back to it, backing Kongo up against the ropes again and letting the shots fly in bunches.

But he’s leaning too much and giving the referee the chance to break it up too often and hand Kongo a much-needed breather.

But that was very clearly an Essuman round. This is now so, so close.

This could very well be level on the cards heading into the final round. Winner takes all in the final three minutes?

Essuman vs Kongo

21:42 , George Flood

That was not enough from Essuman in the 10th after having Kongo so evidently hurt at the end of the ninth.

He probably still took that round, but he’s read the riot act by the corner before the final six minutes of this gripping British and Commonwealth welterweight title affair.

Essuman needs a strong finish here. This could be really close.

Essuman vs Kongo

21:38 , George Flood

A huge ninth round for Essuman!

He has Kongo trapped against the ropes and buckles his legs with a vicious right hand.

That clearly hurt Kongo, who desperately tries to cover up as Essuman lets the big shots rain, with a fizzing left hand also finding the mark as well as a decent uppercut.

Just what Essuman needed. Kongo needs to shake that off fast.

Essuman vs Kongo

21:36 , George Flood

A scrappy eighth round, with Essuman suddenly looking very untidy again in his attempts to close the gap.

It’s gruelling stuff, but Kongo is just about able to regather a measure of distance and control after the champion had been coming on strong in the last couple of rounds.

Essuman vs Kongo

21:30 , George Flood

Essuman is really coming into this now after a frustrating opening, closing the gap far more easily and doing the much better work on the inside.

There was a tidy right hand from Kongo in the seventh, but he’s really struggling to keep Essuman off him now and the holding is too obvious having already been warned by the referee.

Essuman vs Kongo

21:26 , George Flood

Kongo spends much of the sixth backed up against the ropes after eating a big right hand, but Essuman is still leaning on him a great deal and mostly struggles to find the room in which to drive in those energy-sapping heavy blows on the inside.

But enough eye-catching punches from Essuman to take that round.

Kongo does not want to have this fight contested at close range, as his lead will disappear very fast.

He’s been warned once by the referee for excessive holding. He needs to get back to fighting at range, using that jab and lead left hand to maintain the distance and frustrate Essuman.

21:22 , George Flood

A good luck message for Chris Eubank Jr from his old man on social media...

Good luck, Son.

As I’ve always taught you, the harder you train, the luckier you become...

You started your training camp 19 years ago, so to @Liambeefysmith and your team....YOU'VE BEEN WARNED.🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/DyuQqcbDP9 — Christopher Eubank (@ChrisEubank) January 21, 2023

Essuman vs Kongo

21:21 , George Flood

Essuman ‘The Engine’ tries to up his work-rate and has more success getting on the inside, peppering Kongo with shots and driving in a decent right hand.

Kongo trying to clinch and hold his way out now once Essuman does close the gap.

That was better from Essuman, but he’s not landing nearly as much as he would like when he does get inside.

I think the added pressure saw him shade a close fifth, though.

Essuman vs Kongo

21:17 , George Flood

Essuman is trying his damndest to close the gap, attempting furiously to get inside and let fly, trying to uncork that big overhand right again.

But it’s all very untidy and frustrated, with one or two short shots finding their mark but Kongo able to regain control pretty much every time.

Another round goes to Kongo.

Essuman vs Kongo

21:13 , George Flood

Kongo is still controlling the pace and distance, still jabbing to good effect and backing up when he needs to.

There was an initial sign there that Essuman might have figured out how to close the gap, but Kongo quickly re-established control.

A nice end to the round from Kongo, who some will have 3-0 up here.

I’ve got it 2-1, giving a very tight first to Essuman after that lovely right hand that landed flush.

Essuman vs Kongo

21:10 , George Flood

A decent second round for the challenger, who has quickly established a nice rhythm.

Kongo is looking to set the tone and jabbing well, throwing out that long looping left hand and controlling the distance for the most part.

He’s jabbing nicely to both head and body, hoping to set up the right.

Essuman is just struggling to close the gap, trying to launch a close-range assault before the bell with limited success.

Essuman vs Kongo

21:05 , George Flood

An intriguing first round, with Essuman landing the best punch in the form of a wide looping right that landed flush.

But Kongo swiftly shook it off and produced some nifty counters.

Essuman vs Kongo

21:02 , George Flood

Here we go!

Essuman making Kongo wait before the first bell and looking menacing in a mask worn to the ring.

This should be an absolute cracker.

Essuman vs Kongo

21:01 , George Flood

Essuman is undefeated at 18-0, having provided three successful defences of the British and Commonwealth titles he won with a stoppage of Chris Jenkins back in July 2021.

He outpointed Samuel Antwi at this arena back in September.

Kongo, meanwhile, is 15-1, having seen off both Kelvin Dotel and Sebastian Formella since his only loss against Michael McKinson in Gibraltar nearly two years ago.

The IBF European and WBC International Silver belts are also on the line here.

Essuman vs Kongo next

20:52 , George Flood

Just two bouts left until tonight’s massive main event!

Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Glowacki is on the way, but first it’s a fight that could well be the best of the night.

Ekow Essuman defends his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles against Chris Kongo.

20:50 , George Flood

An honest post-fight assessment from Joseph Parker and trainer Andy Lee.

Lee tells Sky Sports that he needs to see more from Parker across the board, but insists it’s a slow process to completely rebuild.

He also says it’s hard to fight against someone so negative, but that feels very unfair on Massey.

Parker beats Massey by unanimous decision

20:45 , George Flood

Parker unsurprisingly takes the unanimous decision, though the scores aren’t quite as wide as I was expecting - 96-93, 97-92, 97-93.

Jack Massey can hold his head up very high indeed. I’ll be very interested to see his next move after that torrid 2022.

For Parker, a comeback win after the Joe Joyce defeat but not anywhere close to as emphatic or eye-catching as he’d have hoped.

(Getty Images)

Parker vs Massey

20:41 , George Flood

Brilliant final round to what was an entertaining scrap.

Massey has success with a furious shot on the inside and that sparks bedlam, with both men standing and trading again in the centre of the ring.

Ultimately there’s no knockout blow and Parker will take this comfortably on the cards.

However, it wasn’t anywhere close to as emphatic as he would have hoped and that was an admirable effort from Massey in his first heavyweight assignment.

Parker vs Massey

20:38 , George Flood

Here we go then!

Into the 10th and final round.

Parker will be miles ahead on the cards, but this has been quite an effort from natural cruiserweight Massey in his first heavyweight bout.

Expect fireworks in the final three minutes.

Parker vs Massey

20:37 , George Flood

A really entertaining penultimate round as Massey stands and trades at close range, popping off some stinging shots on the inside but Parker fighting fire with fire.

“What he’s trying to do is obvious,” Massey is told in the corner.

“Stay off the ropes.”

That left eye of Massey is showing some real damage now.

Parker vs Massey

20:34 , George Flood

Massey’s growing momentum in the eighth is ruined by the referee deciding to deduct a point from the Brit. That seems really harsh.

Massey doing some good work on the inside and his movement is causing Parker issues the longer this bout has gone on.

Parker has been mostly dominant, busier and landing the bigger shots, but he’s looking somewhat slow and one-paced at times.

He wants to back Massey up against the ropes whenever possible.

Parker vs Massey

20:29 , George Flood

More of the same in the seventh, with Massey still gaining in confidence and having his moments, but Parker staying the busier and landing the better and of course heavier punches.

Both fighters have received multiple warnings from the referee, though everyone seems a bit bemused as to exactly why. It hasn’t been a dirty fight by any stretch.

7-0 Parker for me, but he needs to step the pressure back up because Massey is more and more happy to come forward.

Parker vs Massey

20:24 , George Flood

The sixth is Massey’s best round of the night.

A spirited response to being on the receiving end of a shuddering right uppercut that landed flush.

Massey is gaining in confidence and landing some eye-catching shots of his own, but his size means they aren’t particularly hurting Parker.

You’d probably still give the sixth to Parker, who is still dominant despite those flashes.

6-0 to the Kiwi, but he needs something more impressive than this, surely.

Parker vs Massey

20:21 , George Flood

He’s lost every round, but this is still an admirable effort from Massey through five.

He eats a couple of big punches in round five but comes firing back before the bell, with Parker then receiving a warning from trainer Andy Lee about getting lazy with the jab.

He’s also told not to get greedy and complacent here.

Taylor and Catterall spat at ringside

20:19 , George Flood

Plenty of famous faces arriving now as Jamie Carragher is seen backstage, hot on the heels of Eubank and Beefy.

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall have also engaged in another spat at ringside, having to be separated by security.

Reports today suggested that their rematch has been postponed from March 4 due to a foot injury suffered by Taylor.

When exactly they will finally step into the ring together again is unclear at this point.

Josh Taylor & Jack Catterall clash while ringside for #EubankSmith 😳😡



🎥 @Boxxer pic.twitter.com/CoiW8kHooP — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) January 21, 2023

Parker vs Massey

20:15 , George Flood

That could be a turning point at the end of the fourth as Parker just about gets through with a heavy shot that lands behind the ear.

Massey was clearly buzzed by that, getting hit by a heavyweight is a whole different ball game.

Now it will be up to the Kiwi to step on the gas from here and drive that advantage home.

He’s safely got all four of these rounds in the bag, but will want an eye-catching stoppage to restore some pride and start the journey back to world title contention.

Parker vs Massey

20:12 , George Flood

Massey is frustrating Parker at times, evasive and light enough on his feet to avoid becoming the victim of any sustained onslaughts.

Parker is staying busy but he’s not landing as often or as cleanly as he would like, though there’s another sharp right that finds the target on the inside.

This is all about patience for Parker.

The smaller Massey is not shirking the challenge but you struggle to see how he could really win this.

Parker vs Massey

20:08 , George Flood

Massey doesn’t look overawed and has had one or two moments in the first two rounds.

But Parker is dominant as you might expect, applying plenty of pressure and looking to unleash some heavy shots.

He traps Massey against the ropes late in the second and rattles in a couple of stinging blows up top.

Parker vs Massey

20:05 , George Flood

Parker lurches forward instantly and looks to wipe out the challenge of Massey straightaway.

But credit to the former cruiserweight champion, who withstands the early pressure and frustrates the Kiwi.

Parker the far busier fighter and he’s already landed some good shots, but Massey, as you might expect, is light on his feet and moving well, making him think twice with some decent jabs.

Parker vs Massey

19:59 , George Flood

Here we go!

This has got to be pretty emphatic from Parker if he has any designs on getting back into title contention.

A massive challenge for Massey, but one his team felt that he simply could not pass up.

It would be stunning if he could knock off a top 10-ranked former world champion in his first fight in boxing’s blue-riband division.

Parker vs Massey next

19:55 , George Flood

Joseph Parker returns next, the New Zealander’s first fight since losing that thriller against Joe Joyce at the same venue back in September.

He is an extremely tough assignment for the first bout up at heavyweight for former IBO cruiserweight champion Jack Massey.

Massey is 20-1 as a pro, with his lone defeat coming against Richard Riakporhe for the British belt back in 2019.

While Parker was last out four months ago, Massey has not fought at all since November 2021 due to various issues that saw him stripped of his title.

2022 was a real hard-luck story for ‘One Smack’, who has a massive challenge on his hands tonight.

But how much does Parker have left coming off that third career loss? The former WBO heavyweight champion being supported by Tyson Fury at ringside tonight.

19:48 , George Flood

Perhaps I’m being a touch harsh on Clarke, but I wasn’t impressed by that at all.

He seems pretty content with the performance, as does promoter Ben Shalom, who reiterates that it has always been the aim to get him in for the British title inside 10 fights.

Shalom says Clarke is “levels above” these sorts of bouts but needs the rounds.

Espindola quits before round six

19:37 , George Flood

Espindola is done here.

He slumps back to his corner at the end of the penultimate round and the referee promptly goes over, with his corner confirming that the fight is indeed finished.

The issues with his arm have prevented him from throwing his right hand for most of the night.

Easy work for Clarke, but you wouldn’t say it was particularly impressive.

He stays undefeated at 5-0. Espindola knocked out for the first time in his career.

Clarke vs Espindola

19:33 , George Flood

Espindola is not happy on his stool and it looks like his corner are having to convince him to come out for round four of six scheduled.

Not sure if it’s that apparent problem with his right forearm again.

Some are still trying to big this up as a good challenge for Clarke, but it really isn’t.

Espindola is doing preciously little, just looking uncomfortable and constantly sitting on the ropes.

Clarke should be demolishing the demoralised Argentine here but isn’t. No real combinations to speak of, despite it long having become pure target practice.

It’s all very cumbersome.

Clarke vs Espindola

19:29 , George Flood

Rather than Clarke backing him up, Espindola is always retreating to those ropes willingly, sitting there and hoping to fire off some counters and trying to take advantage of any mistakes from his more talented opponent.

Clarke is obviously dominating, but this certainly isn’t vintage stuff so far. Too many single shots and the approach is a bit lethargic.

Espindola is getting a few punches through here and there in retaliation, but nothing to remotely worry Big Fraz.

Clarke vs Espindola

19:23 , George Flood

A dominant opener from Clarke, who backs Espindola against the ropes and tees off, trying to time his shots to perfection.

A couple of stinging uppercuts get through, while he works the body nicely.

Not much at all coming from the 20-stone and shorter Espindola just yet, he also seems to have an issue with his right forearm that is being addressed in the corner before round two.

Clarke vs Espindola next

19:18 , George Flood

The heavyweight action continues next as Britain’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke looks to move to 5-0 with his latest pro outing against Argentina’s 7-6 Kevin Nicolas Espindola.

Hopefully another test for Clarke tonight after outpointing Kamil SokoÅowski in November to follow that farcical fight against Pencho Tsvetkov.

‘Magic’ Matty Harris back with a bang

19:09 , George Flood

Less than two minutes for Harris to get his fourth consecutive professional victory and a devastating third knockout inside the first round.

Some pent-up frustration definitely unleashed there after two call-offs late last year for the exciting Wasserman heavyweight.

The stoppage felt premature in truth, but that’s easy to say when you aren’t on the receiving end of those punishing blows.

Surmaj was not in it at all, getting rocked by a massive couple of right counters and uppercuts in particular.

The referee stepped in with those shots still thundering down and Surmaj turned away, bent over with his face covered up.

Harris stops Surmaj in first

19:04 , George Flood

Well, that was certainly short-lived!

Harris wobbles Surmaj with a couple of cracking right hands and the referee immediately steps in to stop the bout in the first.

That looked too early. Harris will be very frustrated.

Harris vs Surmaj coming up

19:01 , George Flood

It’s the turn of the heavyweights next in Manchester.

Leamington’s undefeated ‘Magic’ Matty Harris returns against Jiri Surmaj of the Czech Republic, looking for a fourth straight win and third knockout after seeing off Mladen Manev, Mait Metsis and PaweÅ Strykowski so far in his budding pro career.

Harris was also supposed to fight on the Eubank Jr-Benn undercard back in October, while he also had to pull out of another bout through illness last year.

“Camp has been brilliant. I’ve been through multiple camps for fights that haven’t been able to materialise so I’m more than ready and I’m looking forward to it,” Harris told Boxing Scene this week.

“I’ve improved everything across the board between my last fight and now. My footwork, my boxing ability, my punch-power; I can’t wait to get out there and perform.”

Forrest easily outpoints Boucetta

18:47 , George Flood

The referee’s verdict is 60-54, with every round going to Forrest.

He moves to 4-0 and could be a very interesting addition to what is already a stacked British cruiserweight scene.

He’s going through the gears but at 28 can’t be brought along as slowly as perhaps his camp would like.

Forrest vs Boucetta

18:45 , George Flood

No shortage of effort from Forrest in that final round.

He throws everything at it to try and force another stoppage, backing up Boucetta and letting his hands go again.

However, he can’t get him out of there and goes the distance for the first time as a professional.

He’ll be grateful for the rounds but disappointed not keep that knockout streak alive.

Forrest vs Boucetta

18:43 , George Flood

Into the final round we go.

Forrest has won every round so far and will be coasting to a points win, but can he get the late stoppage to keep his knockout run going?

Expect a huge effort from the Scot in the final three minutes...

Forrest vs Boucetta

18:42 , George Flood

More adventure from Boucetta in the fifth and penultimate round, he takes his corner’s advice to try and land his own right hand.

But it’s a strong finish from Forrest, who steps up the tempo again and stiffens the legs of his opponent with another powerful drive upstairs that finds the target.

Problem for Boucetta is that he’s being tagged with heavy counters every time he tries to open up himself.

Forrest vs Boucetta

18:39 , George Flood

Forrest is clearly very eager indeed to keep his knockout streak intact and is still applying all the pressure through four rounds.

But he’s not working nearly as well off the jab at the moment, overloading a bit too much and telegraphing those big shots.

Boucetta’s corner are desperate for him to start unleashing his own right, he’s tried to overcork a couple of big overhands but with little accuracy.

Forrest vs Boucetta

18:35 , George Flood

Not quite as punishing from Forrest in the third - he was even caught with a surprise shot from Boucetta that offered something of a warning not to let complacency creep in.

Forrest looking a little bit tired in that round, like he was definitely feeling the pace of those frenetic early efforts.

He’s still in total control and forcing the tempo, stalking Boucetta and walking him down at every opportunity.

But not as much accuracy or measuring or setting up the big punches quite as well.

Forrest vs Boucetta

18:31 , George Flood

More of the same from Forrest in the second.

He’s applying relentless pressure on Boucetta, finding the target behind the elbow with some crunching body shots.

He backed him up against the ropes and drove in three uppercuts in a row at one stage.

Forrest is doubling up on the jab very nicely indeed, setting up those big punches with ease.

A weary Boucetta will hope he starts to gas himself out as he surely can’t withstand too much more of this.

Forrest vs Boucetta

18:26 , George Flood

A great first round from the heavy-handed Forrest, who has already dealt out some real punishment.

He’s working off the jab nicely, detonating plenty of hooks and landing at will with that crushing right hand to both head and body, piece together some speedy combinations.

Good durability on display from Boucetta, to his credit, but this is already feeling very ominous for him.

Forrest vs Boucetta

18:22 , George Flood

A delayed start due to an issue with Boucetta’s groin protector.

He’s also just been levelled with a massive right hook behind the ear shortly after the first bell.

He’s taken it well, but this could be over quickly if he doesn’t alleviate this serious early pressure...

Forrest vs Boucetta next

18:20 , George Flood

Scott Forrest vs Amine Boucetta will open up the main undercard very shortly in Manchester.

Forrest is 3-0 as a pro at cruiserweight, with all three victories coming via impressive knockouts.

At 28, he will want to continue a quick rise up the ranks in a six-round meeting with the 7-5 Amine Boucetta - a Moroccan nicknamed ‘The Beast’ who fights out of Belgium.

Eubank Jr: Beating Smith will put me in world title contention

18:14 , George Flood

Chris Eubank Jr sees tonight’s challenge as a clear stepping stone to finally achieving his world title dream in 2023.

Twice the WBA interim middleweight champion and the former holder of the full IBO belt at super-middle, he wants this year to be the one where he realises that superstar status he feels he has always been destined to achieve.

“He’s a good fighter, not a great fighter. You have to be great to beat me,” he said.

“Beating Liam Smith will put me in a firm position to challenge for world titles and the big names.”

Eubank Jr: We want boxing to be all inclusive

18:03 , George Flood

Both Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith tipped the scales at 11st 5lbs on Friday, one pound inside the middleweight limit.

Eubank Jr wrote on Twitter after sporting that rainbow armband: “We don’t discriminate... we don’t alienate. We want boxing & sport as a whole, to be all inclusive.”

Of a public PR shift in his favour after the Conor Benn and Smith sagas, he said: “I’ve always had a great relationship with the public. Whenever I go out, it’s always love, it’s always handshakes, it’s always autographs and pictures.

“I guess the shift would be the online stuff more than anything. You do see more positive comments, you do see ‘I used do be a Benn fan and not like Eubank but now I’m Team Eubank’, which is great.

“But I don’t know if I’m going to get booed into the arena or cheered on Saturday night. I’m interested to find out.”

17:48 , George Flood

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury tells Sky Sports backstage at the AO Arena that his return to the ring is “imminent”.

No more updates than that, however, as he admits he is not yet sure of the exact date.

He is also expecting fireworks and an early stoppage from training partner Joseph Parker against Jack Massey later on.

Stringer beats Narvaez

17:44 , George Flood

Another dominant but frustrating round for Stringer, who is quickly named as the winner.

In his post-fight interview, he laments that the bout wasn’t a six-rounder - he feels he would have got Narvaez out of there with a bit more time.

He doesn’t particularly rate his performance and says he is capable of so much more.

He also says that Chris Eubank Jr isn’t ready for what his manager Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith has in store in tonight’s massive main event.

Tyson Fury in the house

17:41 , George Flood

The WBC world heavyweight champion is in the house!

Tyson Fury at ringside tonight to support friend and training partner Joseph Parker, who returns to the ring four months after his thrilling defeat by Joe Joyce with a clash against Jack Massey, who is stepping up from cruiser for the first time.

An event fit for a heavyweight king 👑@Tyson_Fury is here 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hKYgccdQ8z — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) January 21, 2023

Stringer vs Narvaez

17:38 , George Flood

Stringer stepping on the gas again in the third, bookending the round with furious flurries.

He’s trying his best to let his hands go at every opportunity and he is inflicting damage to both body and head as this short contest wears on.

A couple of naughty moments from Stringer, who is in complete control here but is being frustrated by Narvaez, who has been in survival and spoiler mode from the first bell.

Every time he takes a shot or throws a timid jab, he backs it up by grabbing and clinching.

Stringer vs Narvaez

17:32 , George Flood

Stringer upping the tempo in the second round after a decent enough first, showing his sharp movement and anticipation against an expert spoiler in Narvaez.

He’s got good variety, showing off his jab and some tidy hooks, straight shots and body punches.

Two of four rounds safely in the bag.

Stringer vs Narvaez

17:27 , George Flood

Here we go then with the first bout of the evening.

Diehard Evertonian Stringer will hope for a better showing than his beloved Toffees, whose woeful predicament has deepened after a 2-0 defeat at West Ham in a massive relegation six-pointer in the Premier League.

Narvaez is a know journeyman to UK boxing fans, having contested all of his last 18 fights on these shores.

Stringer vs Narvaez

17:25 , George Flood

The early portion of tonight’s undercard is now underway in Manchester.

In the ring first is Frankie Stringer, who competes in his fourth professional outing in a four-round lightweight battle against the 16-51 journeyman Cristian Narvaez of Nicaragua.

Liverpool native Stringer, 21, is undefeated at 3-0 and is actually managed by Liam Smith.

A former Tri Nations gold medalist and national champion, he trains alongside the likes of Josh Taylor in the Rotunda gym with Joe McNally and Declan O’Rourke.

Tale of the tape

17:16 , George Flood

How the two British middleweight rivals match up for tonight’s main event.

Eubank Jr vs Smith

33 Age 34

34 Fights 36

32 Wins 32

23 KOs 19

0 Draws 1

2 Losses 3

213 Rounds boxed 228

5ft 11 Height 5ft 9.5in

72.5in Reach 69in

Orthodox Stance Orthodox

11st 5lbs Weight 11st 5lbs

Running order

17:10 , George Flood

Here’s tonight’s running order for the main undercard, which begins at 6pm.

Scott Forrest vs Amine Boucetta and Frankie Stringer vs Cristian Narvaez will be on the early bill, which is live on YouTube very shortly.

Eubank Jr vs Smith prediction

17:01 , George Flood

Eubank Jr goes into the fight as the favourite and he’ll be the bigger man in the ring. Whether he makes the most of that size advantage remains to be seen though. With Roy Jones back in his corner, it would be no surprise if Eubank opts to try and box at distance rather than trading with Smith, the American bringing a more measured approach to the gameplan.

Last time out against Williams, Eubank dropped the Welshman three times in the opening four rounds but still did not find the knockout punch, and against a tougher opponent he is unlikely to let his hands go from the off.

Eubank claimed in the build-up to his planned fight with Benn that he only needed to be at 60 per cent to win - he believes even less will be required this weekend.

(PA)

That is certainly not the case though, with Eubank surely knowing that he will have to be at his very best if he’s to avoid a third professional defeat. Smith has the experience of winning on the biggest stage, while there is still that doubt about Eubank when he does step up.

Smith will look to close the ring off and he has the engine to maintain that pressure throughout the fight, even if Eubank boxes his way to many of the early rounds. It’s a fight that looks set to go 12 rounds, with Smith’s work-rate perhaps just enough to see him edge it on the cards.

Undercard in full

16:59 , George Flood

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith

Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Glowacki

Ekow Essuman vs Chris Kongo

Joseph Parker vs Jack Massey

Frazer Clarke vs Kevin Nicolas Espindola

Matty Harris vs Jiri Surmaj

Scott Forrest vs Amine Boucetta

Frankie Stringer vs Cristian Narvaez

Tonight’s timings

16:57 , George Flood

Tonight’s main card is due to start at around 6pm GMT, with the main event at approximately 10pm.

As ever, those timings are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

The early undercard gets underway from 5:15pm on YouTube, with Box Office coverage kicking off at 6pm.

How to watch Eubank Jr vs Smith

16:56 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Eubank Jr vs Smith is available to watch live tonight via pay-per-view on Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.95.

Live stream: Those that have purchased the fight can also watch it online via the downloadable Sky Sports Box Office player or Sky Sports Box Office app.

Welcome to Eubank Jr vs Smith LIVE coverage

16:49 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the eagerly-anticipated showdown between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith.

There is certainly no love lost between these British middleweight foes and their rivalry will be settled in the ring tonight at Manchester’s AO Arena following an eventful few days of build-up.

Thursday’s ugly final press conference was marred by homophobic remarks from Smith and Eubank Jr accusing his opponent of cheating on his partner, with apologies from both fighters and Sky Sports.

Eubank Jr then wore a rainbow armband to a tense weigh-in on Friday, rightly insisting that boxing should be inclusive to all.

There’s also plenty of action on tap during a stacked undercard that includes the likes of Richard Riakporhe, Joseph Parker and Frazer Clarke, plus a potential fight of the night contender between British and Commonwealth welterweight champion Ekow Essuman and Chris Kongo.

Stay tuned for live coverage throughout the night!