EU to train up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers - Spiegel

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union member states have agreed to host training for up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers as soon as possible, Spiegel magazine reported on Monday.

According to the plan, whose final details will be negotiated in Brussels next week, Poland will receive EU funds to set up a headquarters for the scheme while some parts will be run in other EU states, Spiegel added, citing EU sources.

Germany plans to offer troop training at a combat simulation centre, while Ukrainian engineers, medics and other specialists will be also be trained in the country, the magazine said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in August that Berlin would train Ukrainian soldiers, while Denmark said it would support a British-led training project for 130 troops.

The German defence ministry was not immediately available for comment on the Spiegel report.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by John Stonestreet)