EU trade chief Hogan eyes bid for WTO leadership

hogan

The EU’s trade chief is mulling a bid to become the next head of the World Trade Organisation as pressure for the under-fire rule setter to reform mounts.

A spokesman for Phil Hogan, the European commissioner for trade, confirmed that he was considering the role after Roberto Azevedo unexpectedly announced his departure from the world’s trade watchdog last month.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The next director-general of the WTO, which is responsible for setting trade rules, will take charge during a delicate moment for the international trade system as US-China tensions re-emerge and protectionism surges.

Read More | WTO turbulence

The Geneva-based organisation has come under pressure to reform and has faced fierce criticism from Donald Trump.

“He’s a strong supporter of a reform agenda for the WTO,” Mr Hogan’s spokesman said, according to Reuters.

Mr Hogan told the European parliament last week that it would be “wonderful” if a European candidate took over as the WTO’s new head.

Arancha Gonzalez Laya, the Spanish foreign minister, and Sigrid Kaag, the Dutch trade minister, are also said to be in the frame as possible European candidates. Members of the WTO can put forward their candidates from June 8.