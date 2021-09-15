EU will be tested more by COVID pandemic - chief executive

STRASBOURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The next year will be "a test of character" for the European Union as it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the bloc's executive said on Wednesday.

"A pandemic is a marathon, it's not a sprint," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told an annual policy speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. "Let us make sure that it does not turn into a pandemic of the non-vaccinated." (Reporting by Yves Herman, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)