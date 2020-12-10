EU tells Australia to move on 'actual' emissions cuts and not rely on Kyoto credits

The EU has urged Australia and other countries to step up their commitment to “actual emissions reductions” and warned that an attempt to rely on surpluses achieved during the Kyoto protocol period could set a negative precedent.

There were already doubts over whether Scott Morrison would be allocated a speaking slot at a climate ambition summit this weekend, and a European commission official has now told Guardian Australia the latest climate science “calls for bold and urgent additional action from all”.

Over the past few weeks the Australian prime minister has signalled a potential retreat on the use of carryover credits from the Kyoto protocol to help meet Australia’s 2030 pledge to cut emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels.

New emissions projections released on Thursday suggest it would be possible for the government to meet the 2030 target through genuine emissions reductions rather than relying on Kyoto-era credits.

Australia’s proposal to rely on those credits has long attracted international concern, including from Europe, and has been denounced by the Australian Labor party as an “accounting trick”. Some Coalition MPs have been agitating for the government to continue to bank the credits, arguing Australia is entitled to do so.

A European commission official told Guardian Australia on Thursday the Paris agreement, and the rules adopted by its parties since, “do not provide for the use of surplus units from the Kyoto protocol towards the achievement of a Paris agreement target”.

The official said several countries, including EU member states, had also announced they would unilaterally cancel surpluses of Kyoto units.

“A proposal to bank domestic surplus from the Kyoto protocol to Paris could set a negative precedent,” the official said in response to questions about whether the EU had raised concerns with Australia about the potential use of such credits.

“The latest science calls for bold and urgent additional action from all.”

The European commission official said all advanced economies needed to enhance their pledges “with measures representing actual emissions reductions, and action to implement them”, adding: “Australia is aware of the EU position on this matter.”

Australian and EU officials are hammering out details of a potential free trade agreement, with the ninth round of negotiations currently being conducted virtually and with sustainable development one of the topics on the agenda.

The two-week negotiating round is due to end on Friday but the European side is known to have placed a high priority on climate action in the talks.

A draft text proposed by the Europeans would commit both sides to “recognise the importance of taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts”, and that each party “effectively implement” the Paris agreement.

The European commission official said the trade agreement with Australia would provide an additional framework for enhanced cooperation on climate action.

The official said the EU and its members states would continue to engage with all parties of the Paris agreement “to accelerate the uptake of ambitious policies” and “ensure the timely delivery of robust and ambitious long-term low greenhouse gas emission development strategies”.

To date, the Australian government has resisted committing to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 – a pledge that has been taken by a range of Australia’s major trading partners including Japan, South Korea, the UK, the EU and soon the US under Joe Biden. China has pledged to achieve it by 2060.

Morrison has not specifically ruled out making a commitment to net zero by 2050 but maintains the government first needs to be able to spell out the costs of doing so.

The European commission official said the EU had informed Australia of its objective of achieving a climate-neutral EU by 2050.

The EU was also calling on all parties to “enhance the ambition, and increase the clarity, transparency and understanding” of their commitments under the Paris agreement. That should include communicating long-term low emissions development strategies before the climate summit in Glasgow next year.

The official noted the importance of achieving “climate neutrality as soon as possible in accordance with the Paris agreement and in light of the latest science”.

As Guardian Australia revealed on Monday, Morrison has not yet been confirmed to give a speech at this weekend’s climate ambition summit to be hosted by Britain, France and the UN. The aim of the summit is to boost climate commitments ahead of the Glasgow conference next year.