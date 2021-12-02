EU sues Romania for failure to comply with EU clean air legislation

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The European Commission said it was suing Romania for failing to comply with EU rules both on industrial pollution and on the need to adopt an air pollution programme.

"In the first case, Romania has not ensured that three industrial plants operate with a valid permit under the Industrial Emissions Directive in order to prevent or reduce pollution", the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

"In the second case, Romania has not adopted its first national air pollution control programme under Directive on the reduction of national emissions of certain atmospheric pollutants." (Reporting by Marine Strauss, Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Marine Strauss)