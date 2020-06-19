EU stimulus designed to support single market, executive chief says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A key aim of the EU's multi-billion euro stimulus package is to prevent a widening of economic differences in bloc, which would weaken the EU's internal market, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"We want to prevent the unleveling of the playing field, we want to prevent the widening of the divergences between member states, which would be a weakening of the single market," she told a news conference after a virtual meeting of EU leaders.

"So the opposite should be the aim of our action and therefore it's in each member state's interest to have a strong single market, a strong European Union because we all benefit from that."





(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)