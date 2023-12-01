EU should be ‘single megastate’, says former Italian prime minister

Mario Draghi attending an event for Aldo Cazzullo’s book When We Were Masters of the World - MASSIMO PERCOSSI/SHUTTERSTOCK

The European Union should become a single megastate as it is not working in its current form, according to a former prime minister of Italy.

Mario Draghi, who led the European Central Bank (ECB) and served as a technocrat prime minister during the pandemic, said the EU is mired in “functional paralysis” and faces “a critical moment”.

It made no sense, the former premier said, to have 27 separate national armed forces and 27 separate drug control agencies.

The only hope, he said, would be to have “greater political integration and a true common parliament”.

Mr Draghi, who was prime minister of Italy from February 2021 until October 2022, has hopes of becoming the next president of the European Council, according to Italian media reports.

“By expanding the European Union to 28 members (prior to Brexit) we made a colossal error: to think that it could work with the rules that were put in place when there were just 12 members,” Mr Draghi said in a speech in Rome.

For the EU to have a future in a multicentric world dominated by big powers such as the US and China “it should become a state”, Mr Draghi said.

He added: “Let’s hope that those founding values that brought us together will hold us together. Today, the growth model has dissolved and we need to reinvent a way of growing, but to do this, we need to become a state.”

No common foreign policy

He was speaking at the launch of a book by Italian author Aldo Cazzullo about the Roman Empire called When We Were Masters of the World.

The former prime minister compared the EU in its current state unfavourably with ancient Rome, lamenting that it has no common foreign policy or single army.

He criticised the bloc for not being engaged enough in the Israel-Gaza crisis, saying “it needs to do more”.

While there was in theory a single market in the EU, countries outside the bloc perceived 27 different economies, he said.

“The European market is too small,” he said, adding that European companies often sell up or move to the US once they become successful.

In 2012, when Mr Draghi was head of the ECB, he famously pledged to “do whatever it takes” to protect the eurozone from collapse as Spain and Italy faced inflated borrowing costs and huge pressure on the financial markets.

“The ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough,” he told an investment conference in London to mark the beginning of the Olympics.

His call for a single European state made few ripples in Italy, where there is little appetite for such a project.

Toned down her euroscepticism

Giorgia Meloni, who succeeded Mr Draghi as prime minister last year, was once fiercely critical of the EU.

She has, however, toned down her euroscepticism significantly since becoming premier, in part because Italy is receiving around 200 billion euros in post-pandemic grants and low-interest loans from Brussels.

After being sworn in, her first official overseas visit was to Brussels.

The Meloni government has adopted “a Euro-realist stance in line with that of previous centre-Right governments from the early 2000s”, according to Italy’s International Affairs Institute.

Mr Draghi’s remarks were applauded by a couple of small pro-EU parties.

Carlo Calenda, the leader of Azione (Action) a tiny centre-Left party, said: “It was a pleasure to hear Draghi speak about European politics. His ideas are clear and correct. Who knows, maybe after the European elections (in June next year), there will be the means to implement them. Let’s hope so.”

Enrico Borghi, from the centre-Left party Italia Viva, hailed Mr Draghi’s “wisdom and foresight”.

He added: “With the transition to 32 member countries, to confront all the challenges it is essential to change the rules that were written when Europe had 12 member states. His vision for a stronger and more cohesive Europe, more of a state, deserves our support.”

