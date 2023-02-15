EU set to investigate Amazon's $1.7 billion iRobot deal - FT

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

(Reuters) - The European Union is set to investigate Amazon.com Inc's $1.7 billion purchase of iRobot Corp, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

EU regulators have sent the e-commerce giant a series of detailed questions over the proposed transaction, indicating that they are gearing up for a formal probe, the report said.

The antitrust regulators are likely to launch a formal probe over how iRobot's autonomous vacuum cleaner, Roomba, operates, particularly its ability to take pictures as it moves around a home, the report added.

The potential move will follow the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's scrutiny of the deal on whether the transaction would increase Amazon's market power.

The two companies and the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

  • Chinese chip trade group opposes export controls from U.S., Netherlands, Japan

