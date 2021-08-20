EU regulators to investigate Illumina's completion of Grail deal

BRUSSELS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Friday opened an investigation into U.S. life sciences company Illumina's completion of its takeover of cancer detection test maker Grail deal despite an ongoing EU probe to see if this breached merger rules.

Illumina closed the Grail takeover on Wednesday and said it would hold the company separate while waiting for the European Commission to decide whether to clear or block the deal.

The EU executive said it would investigate if Illumina has breached its standstill obligation, which require companies to secure EU antitrust approval before closing any merger deals. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)