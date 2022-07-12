EU red tape forces expats to close bank and Premium Bond accounts

money

Thousands of British expats could be stripped of their UK bank account by the end of the year, which could also mean they are barred from Premium Bond prizes.

High-street banks, including Barclays, have written to British customers who live abroad warning their accounts will be automatically wound down.

Expats also stand to lose their Premium Bond accounts as a result, which in many cases they have held for decades.



National Savings & Investments has written to warn savers that they will be forced to withdraw their money unless they have a UK bank or building society account in their name.

Since Brexit, “passporting” rules that allow financial institutions to provide services across the EU have ended.

Many expats could be left without the bank account they may have used for decades.This could affect income from pensions and rental properties but also leave them failing to make vital payments and direct debits.

Jason Porter, of expat specialist financial adviser Blevins Franks, said that banks had continued to send letters more than two years after Britain left the EU.

“It’s too early to breathe a sigh of relief if your UK financial institution hasn’t contacted you yet,” he said.

One Telegraph Money reader living in Spain received a letter from Barclays, which warned their account would be closed on or after 2 December 2022 unless an exception was given.

The notice said that customers could only keep their savings or current account open if they lived in the UK and all addresses on file were in the country.

It said: "We’re applying limitations to the banking services we provide to customers with an address in the European Economic Area. We’re sorry to say this means we need you to close your account.”

But this will put their Premium Bonds at risk, Mr Porter added.

“Since many British expats have had no choice but to close their UK bank accounts following Brexit, NS&I is now writing to inform them that this will affect their ability to continue holding their accounts,” he said.

Regulators in a number of European countries have said it would be illegal for British banks to operate following the end of Britain's transition agreement with the EU.

Banks will only be able to continue to serve customers if they obtain new legal permissions and set up separate entities in each jurisdiction. For many the extra cost and hassle is not viable so they will cut services instead.

Barclays confirmed customers with mortgages and other loans were not affected.

A spokesman said: "We will no longer be offering services to personal current account or savings customers (excluding Isas) within the European Economic Area.

"We are contacting impacted customers to give them advance notice of this decision and outline the next steps they need to take.”