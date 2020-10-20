EU receives 150 bln euros of demand for first SURE bond sale - lead manager

AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The European Union received 150 billion euros of initial investor demand on Tuesday for its sale of 10 and 20-year social bonds for its SURE unemployment scheme, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

The 10-year bond, which will price at 3 basis points over the mid-swap level, received demand of over 95 billion euros, the memo said. The 20-year bond, which will price at 14 basis points over mid-swaps, received demand of over 55 billion euros.

Pricing is expected later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)