EU would ‘react firmly’ to UK unilateral action, Irish commissioner says

The EU would “react firmly” if the UK takes further unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol in the coming weeks, the EU financial services commissioner has warned.

Mairead McGuinness told an Irish parliamentary meeting that there comes a point in a relationship where if you are not being fairly treated or treated with respect, there is a “need to respond”.

The Irish commissioner added the UK needed to demonstrate that it is committed to the full implementation of the protocol.

The protocol has effectively created a trading barrier between Great Britain and Northern Ireland by leaving the region tied to a range of EU customs and regulatory rules.

The new raft of checks on goods at the ports of Belfast and Larne has also led to difficulties for traders.

I met with the Seanad Committee on Brexit this morning on the future of EU-UK relations. The EU wants a good relationship with the UK as a close neighbour & partner. That needs to be built on trust. And to have trust we need to know that the UK will meet commitments it has made.

Ms McGuinness said: “There must be joint endeavour between both sides, but unfortunately from our side there are fundamentally gaps in the UK implementation of the agreement.

“The European Union has the tools to deal with these challenges, like the infringement procedure launched in March, due to the UK breaching its obligations under the protocol, and if the UK were to take further unilateral action over the coming weeks, the EU would react firmly to ensure that the UK abides by its obligations under international law.

“There comes a point in a relationship if you’re not being fairly treated or treated with respect, there is a need to respond.”

Ms McGuinness appeared before the Seanad Special Select Committee on the Withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union on Tuesday morning.

She told TDs and senators trust needs to be restored: “To have trust we need to know that the UK will meet the commitments it made under the arrangement.

“But I do believe with goodwill and with a practical approach, we can resolve those issues.”

Ms McGuinness also told the committee that the Protocol remains the “best and only possible solution” to ensure peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland and to protect the Good Friday Agreement while protecting the integrity of the EU’s single market.

“The protocol reflects the political choices of the United Kingdom,” she said.

“The protocol was a UK choice.”