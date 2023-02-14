The EU is putting its federalist dream ahead of peace in Northern Ireland

A lorry passes an anti 'Northern Ireland Protocol' sign as it is driven away from Larne port, north of Belfast in Northern Ireland.

The Unionist community in Belfast feels ignored and angered by the actions and words of the European Union. The Good Friday Agreement states that any change to the constitutional status of Northern Ireland has to proceed based on the principle of consent. The first article of the Northern Ireland Protocol makes clear that this takes precedence over the Protocol itself. And yet the EU’s insistence on economic alignment is slowly drawing Northern Ireland away from the rest of the United Kingdom.

The hard won peace in 1998 established Stormont as a devolved Assembly where all decisions were to be agreed between the two main communities, Republican and Unionist. The EU’s insistence that its laws apply to Northern Ireland undermines this principle. Belfast sends no ministers to Brussels to frame these laws, no MEPs to the EU’s parliament to approve them, and the European Court of Justice remains the ultimate authority on how those laws are interpreted and enforced. For this reason, the Democratic Unionist Party is refusing to return to Stormont to govern in agreement with its Republican colleagues.

Many in the EU are trying to portray the dispute over this fundamental issue as a matter of trade, when it is primarily a matter of who governs. There are various ways of smoothing the passage of goods between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland that do not require EU laws to apply to Northern Ireland, and which do not require the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. It is the refusal of Brussels to explore such options that have left this issue unresolved for so long.

The UK would happily make it an offence to seek to send unwanted or non-compliant goods to the Republic from Northern Ireland, and would use the full powers of its state to enforce against such smuggling. Any checks needed on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland could take place at the premises of the company dispatching or receiving the goods. All will be covered by the usual standards and enforcement used to regulate internal trade in GB. Surely a UK supermarket chain which can send sausages to Liverpool without a border check at the city edge can also be trusted to send the same sausages to Belfast for its store there?

Both the UK and the EU have said they do not want new physical infrastructure on the Irish border. But Brussels appears more than happy for there to be controls on goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This is neither sensible nor fair; there is no need to create a complex internal border within the United Kingdom to avoid one with the Republic of Ireland. And it is devastating to the Unionist community.

The Government wants the restoration of Stormont. As Unionists have made clear, this will require a sensible fix on trade issues, ending the idea that Northern Ireland is governed by EU laws and is still under the influence or jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. People in Northern Ireland would follow EU rules and requirements for anything they export to the Republic, as all countries selling into the EU need to do, but not for the rest of their business activity. The EU’s insistence on its right to govern British territory is the only thing standing in the way of this outcome.