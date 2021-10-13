EU to propose removal of majority of Northern Ireland checks -Irish minister

FILE PHOTO: Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Coveney speaks at the launch of his party's manifesto for the Irish General Election in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The European Commission will on Wednesday propose the removal of the vast majority of post-Brexit checks on food from Britain to Northern Ireland and a significant reduction in customs controls, Ireland's foreign minister said.

The sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks required for British goods destined for Northern Ireland and staying there would be dropped if proper sharing of data and labelling was introduced, Simon Coveney told Irish national broadcaster RTE.

He also said the EU proposals would make it "crystal clear" that there would be no barriers to medicines coming into Northern Ireland from Britain and that the Brussels would effectively change EU law to solve this problem.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)