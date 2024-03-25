EU opens investigations into Apple, Meta and Google

Safari and Chrome apps on a phone screen

The EU has announced investigations into some of the biggest tech firms in the world over uncompetitive practices.

Alphabet, which owns Google, Meta, and Apple are all being looked into for potential breaches of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) introduced in 2022.

If they are found to have broken the rules, the firms can face huge fines of up to 10% of their annual turnover.

EU antitrust boss Margrethe Vestager and industry head Thierry Breton announced the investigations on Monday.

It comes three weeks after the EU fined Apple €1.8bn (£1.5bn) for breaking competition laws over music streaming.