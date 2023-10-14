EU observers flag voting problems that 'stain' Sierra Leone election

Sierra Leone's general elections in June suffered from a lack of transparency, political violence and statistical inconsistencies, a damning report from European Union observers has concluded.

The 83-page report, which was presented to President Julius Maada Bio this week, notes that “voters’ trust in the credibility of [the] elections was undermined by lack of transparency during critical stages of the process, particularly during the tabulation process, and by significant statistical inconsistencies in the results”.

Bio was re-elected in the first round of voting on 24 June with around 56 percent of the ballots, according to results released by the electoral commission.

The opposition All People's Congress has disputed the results and refused to participate in local or national government.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference to launch the report, chief observer Evin Incir said that “political violence shrank the space of political participation”, adding that members of the EU mission had witnessed the problem in at least six districts.

“[This] lack of transparency and limitation on independent scrutiny leaves space for doubt and stains an election,” Incir said.



