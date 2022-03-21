EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks

Robin Emmott and John Irish
·3 min read

By Robin Emmott and John Irish

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as they gather this week with U.S. President Joe Biden for a series of summits designed to harden the West's response to Moscow.

Seeking to force a military withdrawal from Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the EU - along with Western allies - has already imposed a panoply of punishing sanctions including a freezing of the assets of the Russian central bank.

"We are working on a fifth round of sanctions and many new names are being proposed," a senior EU diplomat said on condition of anonymity because the discussions are not public.

EU governments will take up the discussion among foreign ministers on Monday, before Biden arrives in Brussels on Thursday for summits with NATO's 30 allies, as well as the EU and in a Group of Seven (G7) format including Japan.

The Kremlin has so far not been moved to change course in Ukraine by four rounds of EU sanctions imposed over the past three weeks, including on 685 Russians and Belarusians and on Russian finance and trade.

That leaves the bloc with the economically toughest choice of whether to target Russian oil, as the United States and Britain have done but not the 27-nation EU, given its dependence on Russian gas for energy.

Diplomats told Reuters that Baltic countries including Lithuania are pushing for an embargo as the next logical step, while Germany is warning against acting too quickly because of already high energy prices in Europe.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Putin has called Russia's actions a "special operation" meant to demilitarize Ukraine and purge it of what he sees as dangerous nationalists. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an aggressive war of choice.

FRANCE SAYS 'NO TABOOS' ON SANCTIONS

Moscow has warned that EU sanctions on Russian oil could prompt it to close a major gas pipeline to Europe. The EU relies on Russia for 40% of its gas, with Germany among the most dependent of the EU's large economies.

Germany is also the largest EU buyer of Russian crude.

Bulgaria, which is almost completely dependent on gas supplies from Russia's Gazprom, has said it might seek an opt-out. Bulgaria's sole oil refinery is owned by Russia's LUKOIL and provides over 60% of the fuel used in the Balkan country.

All EU sanctions decisions require consensus. France, which heads the EU's six-month presidency, will likely prove crucial.

President Emmanuel Macron has said that if the situation worsens in Ukraine - where thousands have been killed, over 5 million people have been displaced and some cities devastated by shelling - there should be no "taboos" in terms of sanctions.

"These sanctions are meant to force President Putin into a new calculation," a French presidency official said. "Among our partners and among the countries trading with Russia, there are some who are more sensitive on the issue of oil and gas. Nevertheless, the president (has) said, there is no taboo."

Diplomats said a Russian chemical weapons attack in Ukraine, or a heavy bombardment of the capital Kyiv, could be a trigger for an energy embargo.

(Writing by Robin Emmott; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • India's oil imports from U.S. to rise, amid criticism for Russian purchases

    India's oil imports from the United States will rise by 11% this year, officials said on Saturday, as the severely energy-deficient country looks to secure supplies from producers around the world, including heavily sanctioned Russia. The surge in oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month threatens to fan Indian inflation, stretch public finances and hurt growth just when it was emerging from a pandemic-induced slowdown. New Delhi faces criticism from the West for its long-standing political and security ties with Moscow, with some saying that engaging in business with Russia will help fund its war.

  • India buys steeply discounted Russian oil to meet its energy needs

    India, which refuses to take sides in the Ukrainian conflict, was importing Russian crude oil at discounted rates, resisting pressure from the West to avoid such purchases. Local media say it could buy up to 15 million barrels of cheap fuel to meet the country’s enormous energy demands. Indian Oil Corp, the country’s largest oil refiner, bought three million barrels of Russian crude oil through a Dutch energy and commodity trading firm late last week at a discount of up to 22.7 euros a barrel to

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy if Oil Skyrockets More

    The post-pandemic supply crunch pushed energy stocks in Canada up by a significant margin, and the momentum might not wane anytime soon. The post 3 Energy Stocks to Buy if Oil Skyrockets More appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Chancellor defends PM amid criticism of Ukraine war and Brexit comparison

    Labour said the remarks were ‘insulting’ and called for Boris Johnson to apologise.

  • Elon Musk's business links to China spark concern among lawmakers, 2 months after Tesla opened its first showroom in controversial region

    Marco Rubio told the WSJ in a statement that "any company operating in China is going to be pressured and exploited by the Chinese Communist Party."

  • McConnell says most Republicans are 'totally behind' Ukraine, calls supporters of Putin 'lonely voices' within the GOP

    "The vast majority of the Republican Party writ large, both in the Congress and across the country, are totally behind the Ukrainians," he said.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Israel was undertaking many efforts to arrange top-level peace talks between his country and Russia and suggested they might take place in Jerusalem. Zelenskiy, speaking in his daily video appeal to Ukrainians after addressing Israel's parliament by video link, said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had been trying to act as an intermediary between Kyiv and Moscow.

  • Live updates: Ukraine refuses to surrender besieged Mariupol

    The Russian military has offered the Ukrainian troops defending the strategic port of Mariupol to lay down arms and exit the city via humanitarian corridors, but that proposal was quickly rejected by the Ukrainian authorities. Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said Sunday that all Ukrainian soldiers could leave the Azov Sea port Monday using safe routes for evacuating civilians that had been previously agreed with Ukraine and head to areas controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. Mizintsev added that Russia will wait until 5 a.m. Monday for a written Kyiv’s response to the Russian proposal for the Ukrainian troops to leave Mariupol but didn’t say what action Russia will take if its “humanitarian offer” is rejected.

  • Zelenskyy Merges All TV Stations Into Single Platform to Fight Against Russian ‘Misinformation’

    The president of Ukraine stressed the need for a "uniform information policy"

  • Zelensky draws line in negotiations: We're not giving land to Russia

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said neither he nor his people can accept some of Russia's reported demands for ending its increasingly brutal invasion.

  • 20-year-old Iga Swiatek cruises past Maria Sakkari for BNP Paribas Open title at Indian Wells

    Young Polish star Iga Swiatek already has five wins to her credit, including a win in the 2020 French Open, and will move to No. 2 in world.

  • Ukraine war: Kherson residents tell Russian forces to 'go home' as they confront military vehicles

    Residents in the Ukrainian city of Kherson have been filmed peacefully confronting two military vehicles with Russian markings on - and telling those inside to "go home". Russia seized the southern port city early on in the nearly month-long war and Moscow claims it controls the Kherson region. It comes as Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said planned humanitarian aid for the city could not be delivered because the trucks were stopped along the way by Russian troops.

  • UPDATE 1-Zelenskiy asks Israel - why not send weapons to Ukraine?

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy chided Israel in an address to its parliament on Sunday, asking why it was not providing missile defences to his country or sanctioning Russia over its invasion. Replying to Zelenskiy, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was non-committal, saying in a statement that Israel, which has sent a field hospital and other humanitarian aid to Ukraine, would continue to assist its people "as much as we can". A mediator in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, Israel has condemned the Russian invasion.

  • Biden has 'no plans' to visit Ukraine during trip to Europe, Psaki says

    Biden has 'no plans' to visit Ukraine during trip to Europe, Psaki says

  • Flow of Ukrainian refugees tests central Europe's limits

    STORY: European officials on Sunday said their countries were running out of room to comfortably house some of the nearly 3.5 million refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.Most have arrived at border points in Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary, according to data compiled by the U.N. refugee agency, putting pressure on the EU countries trying to shelter them.At Poland’s busiest crossing, Jorge Galindo, a communications officer for the International Organization for Migration, said there are reports that another surge of refugees may be coming."We don’t know how many people and we don’t know when they will arrive. What we can say for sure is that after three weeks since the start of the war we continue seeing flows on a daily basis, over 10,000 every day just at this border crossing alone, Medyka.”More than 2 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland. In the capital of Warsaw, refugees waited in line for a third day in front of the National Stadium, which has been temporarily turned into an administrative office to register new arrivals.Natalia Strelcova arrived in Poland from an area near the Ukrainian city of Dnipro."Rockets started to fly and residents saw it. It’s difficult, it becomes scary, panic starts, and you want to run away somewhere. It’s harder because of children, we were worried that something would happen to them.”Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister said seven humanitarian corridors would open on Sunday to enable civilians to leave frontline areas.

  • Russia called on Ukrainian forces to surrender Mariupol, claiming 'odious bandits' were responsible for the loss of civilian lives. Ukraine quickly shut down the request.

    A Russian official claimed if Ukrainian forces surrendered by the deadline, humanitarian corridors for civilians would be opened, Reuters reported.

  • Former New York police officer stalked and sexually abused woman under investigation pretense

    Michael Agovino pled guilty to multiple sex crimes after abusing the power of his badge

  • Johnson calls on China to speak out over Ukraine war

    The Prime Minister said atrocities committed by Vladimir Putin’s forces in Ukraine meant it was hard for countries to ‘sit this one out’.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.