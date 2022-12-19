EU member countries reach compromise on gas price cap

·5 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ministers on Monday finalized a long-awaited deal to implement a natural gas price cap that they hope will help households and businesses better weather excessive price surges.

EU member countries failed to overcome their differences at previous emergency meetings, but several EU leaders said last week that fixing a maximum ceiling to pay for gas was likely to be achieved this time. After talks in Brussels on Monday, the Czech presidency of the European Council, which represents member countries, said a deal had been reached.

“We have succeeded in finding an important agreement that will shield citizens from skyrocketing energy prices," said Jozef Sikela, the Czech minister of Industry and Trade, adding that the mechanism will steer the 27-nation clear “from risks to security of supply and financial markets stability."

Since it could not find a consensus on the divisive topic, the Czech presidency opted for a “qualified majority” as the voting rule to reach the political agreement. Under EU rules, a qualified majority requires that 55% of member countries, or 15 out of the 27, vote in favor of a proposal. Such a vote also requires that those nations represent at least 65% of the bloc’s population.

Under the agreement, the mechanism will kick off if prices exceed 180 euros ($190) per megawatt hour for three days and if it is 35 euros higher than a reference price for LNG on global markets for the same period. Once triggered, the mechanism will remain active for at least 20 days.

Sikela said the 180 euros limit “is not a cap as such" and that prices can still go above this level if prices on the LNG markets are higher than 145 euros per megawatt hour.

“In other words, this is not a fixed cap, but rather a dynamic one," he said.

The measure will apply from Feb. 15 next year once formally approved by written procedure.

The EU’s executive Commission last month proposed a “safety price ceiling” to kick in if natural gas exceeded 275 euros ($290) per megawatt hour for two weeks and if it is 58 euros higher than the price of liquefied natural gas on world markets.

Such a system might not have averted hikes as high as in August — when prices hit nearly 350 euros per megawatt hour on Europe’s TTF benchmark but fell below 275 euros within days — and was met with derision by many countries including Spain, Belgium, Greece and Poland, pushing for a lower trigger.

The 27 EU nations have stuck together through nine rounds of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine and energy-saving measures to avoid shortages of the fuel used to generate electricity, heat homes and power factories.

But they were unable until Monday to close a deal on setting the complicated price cap for natural gas. The cap was promised in October as a way to reduce energy bills that have soared during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have proved that the EU is united and will not let anybody use energy as a weapon," Sikela added.

The gas cap issue is a divisive one because of fears that global suppliers would bypass Europe when other buyers offer more money.

“No one, least of all me, has anything against low prices on the gas market. We have to bring gas prices down,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said upon his arrival at the meeting. “We just know from previous market interventions that we must be very careful not to want to do something good and trigger something bad.”

Hungary’s foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, said Budapest continues to oppose the introduction of a gas price cap because it will lead to price increase. He said that the EU should instead focus on building pipelines and LNG terminals while looking for new sources.

The Council said an emergency brake has been devised to suspend the mechanism if “gas demand increases by 15% in a month or 10% in two months, LNG imports decrease significantly, or traded volume on the TTF drops significantly compared to the same period a year ago."

The mechanism will also automatically deactivate once LNG prices drop back below 180 euros, Sikela said.

The scare of exorbitant prices came in the heat of summer when a massive August spike stunned consumers and politicians, forcing the bloc to look for a cap to contain volatile prices that are fueling inflation.

The compromise on the price cap unlocked plans for joint gas purchases and a solidarity mechanism to help the neediest countries as the energy measures were agreed on as a package.

“I welcome today’s agreement in the Energy Council on joint purchasing, speeding up permitting for renewables and the market correction mechanism," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who heads the EU's executive arm. “These decisions will enable the EU to prepare for the next winter more effectively and fast-track the deployment of renewables."

Member countries also agreed on a proposal to reduce methane emissions, one of the biggest causes of climate change, second only to carbon dioxide. The gas also causes serious health problems.

“This will help us meet our commitments under the Global Methane Pledge to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030," Sikela said.

___

This story was corrected to reflect that under EU rules, a qualified majority requires that 15 of the 27 member countries, not 17 of them, vote in favor of a proposal.

___

Associated Press writer Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this story.

Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • German military swaps APCs for NATO force after breakdowns

    BERLIN (AP) — Defense officials said Monday that Germany is readying decades-old armored personnel carriers for a key NATO force after the modern vehicles that should have been deployed suffered a mass breakdown. Germany is scheduled to take the rotating lead of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, or VJTF, on Jan. 1. The German army's 37th Panzergrenadier Brigade had originally earmarked dozens of modern Puma APCs for the force, but during a recent military exercise all 18 Pumas deploye

  • Shareholders of Uniper clear way for German nationalization

    BERLIN (AP) — Shareholders of German energy company Uniper on Monday approved a rescue package for the gas supplier, clearing the way for its nationalization. The government announced its plan to nationalize Uniper in September, expanding state intervention in the power sector to prevent an energy shortage resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The deal built on an initial rescue package agreed to in July and features a capital increase of 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion) that Germany will financ

  • EU countries make final push for gas price cap deal this year

    European Union countries' energy ministers meet in Brussels on Monday to attempt to agree a cap on gas prices - their latest idea to tame Europe's energy crisis but one that countries are still split over. The draft, seen by Reuters, would trigger a cap if prices on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas hub's front-month contract exceed 188 euros per megawatt hour for three days - far lower than a previous trigger of 275 eur/MWh proposed by the European Commission last month. Roughly a dozen countries including Belgium, Poland and Greece have demanded a cap below 200 eur/MWh to tackle the high gas prices that have inflated citizens' energy bills and stoked record-high inflation this year after Russia cut off most of its gas deliveries to Europe.

  • EU countries agree gas price cap to contain energy crisis

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union energy ministers on Monday agreed a gas price cap, after weeks of talks on the emergency measure that has split opinion across the bloc as it seeks to tame the energy crisis. The cap is the 27-country EU's latest attempt to lower gas prices that have pushed energy bills higher and driven record-high inflation this year after Russia cut off most of its gas deliveries to Europe. The TTF price must also be 35 eur/MWh higher than a reference price based on existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessments for three days.

  • Jenna Ortega Debuted a Wolf Cut Bob in a Dress Wednesday Addams Would Love

    “We did a thang ✂️.”

  • Oppenheimer downgrades Tesla stock, calls sentiment 'severely damaged' on Musk drama

    Investors and the media are following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter closely, but one Wall Street firm has had enough.

  • January 6 committee expected to ask the DOJ to prosecute Trump for conspiracy, obstruction, and inciting an insurrection

    The bipartisan panel said in a previous court filing that it had evidence Trump committed several crimes including obstruction and defrauding the US.

  • 2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Beijing as virus surges

    BEIJING (AP) — China's health authorities on Monday announced two COVID-19 deaths — the country's first reported fatalities in weeks — amid an expected surge of illnesses after it eased its strict “zero-COVID” approach. Unofficial reports point to a widespread wave of new coronavirus cases, and relatives of victims and people who work in the funeral business said deaths tied to COVID-19 were increasing. Those people spoke on condition of not being identified for fear of retribution. Before Monda

  • Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Siemens Healthineers AG ( ETR:SHL ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 20th of...

  • Nike sales may soar as discounts draw shoppers; margin squeeze looms

    Nike Inc is expected to report a big bump in second-quarter sales, as it offered deep discounts on its shoes and sportswear to keep the interest of recession-wary shoppers in its brand and clear excess inventory. Analysts are projecting a near 11% jump in quarterly sales as a bounce in its U.S. business may help overcome weakness in the China market. "While retailers were initially worried about the amount of Nike inventory being shipped, the consumer is showing up and buying the Nike brand," Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti wrote in a note on Friday.

  • Hyundai lays off staff after idling Russian plant since March

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, formerly one of Russia's biggest car makers, has begun laying off workers at its St Petersburg factory, which has stood idle since March, largely due to the effects of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. "Owing to the continued suspension of production, Hyundai Motor is taking steps to optimise its staff numbers in Russia," Hyundai's Russian unit said in a statement. Around 2,600 people built Hyundai and Kia cars at the plant, which has a capacity of some 200,000 vehicles per year.

  • World Cup Celebrations Erupt After Argentina Beats France

    Argentina’s soccer team, led by superstar Lionel Messi, took a victory ride on a bus through Doha, Qatar, after beating France in the World Cup on Sunday. Argentines back home crowded the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate the win. Photo: Frank Hoermann/Sven Simon/Zuma Press

  • Elon Musk: ‘It’s time for Tesla’s board to wake up and do their job,’ investor says

    Gerber Kawasaki Co-Founder Ross Gerber joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Elon Musk’s leadership of Tesla and Twitter, how Twitter is affecting the Tesla brand, what the board of directors at Tesla needs to do, and how he would run Tesla if he had the role.

  • FIFA World Cup: ‘Sponsors were very pleased,’ professor says

    NYU School of Professional Studies Academic Director and Professor Daniel Kelly joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the World Cup fared for the event's sponsors in terms of revenue generated.

  • Yukon wind chill below -50 C, more snow for southern B.C., as frigid system hits

    VANCOUVER — Weather alerts blanket most of British Columbia, Yukon and a large portion of Alberta as a bitterly cold system sweeps across those regions and another round of snow threatens southern B.C. Environment Canada says the unseasonably cold temperatures will bring wind chill values in parts of B.C. and Alberta to near or below — 40 C, while it could feel as cold as -54 C overnight in northern Yukon. The weather office predicts frigid conditions are expected to last for much of the week. S

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Rezolv, Low Carbon to construct two onshore wind farms in Romania

    Clean power producer Rezolv and British renewable energy investment firm Low Carbon will construct two onshore wind farms in Romania with combined capacity of up to 600 megawatts, Rezolv said on Monday. The two wind farms will be located in the communes of Adamclisi & Deleni in Romania's Constanta county. Once operational, they will generate enough clean energy to power more than 332,000 homes.

  • Streets deserted in China's cities as new COVID surge looms

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Streets in major Chinese cities were eerily quiet on Sunday as people stayed home to protect themselves from a surge in COVID-19 cases that has hit urban centres from north to south. China is in the first of an expected three waves of COVID cases this winter, according to the country's chief epidemiologist, Wu Zunyou. China has not reported any COVID deaths since Dec. 7, when it abruptly ended most restrictions key to a zero-COVID tolerance policy following unprecedented public protests.

  • Here's Our First Look at 'Loki' Season 2, Which Arrives in 2023

    During the credits of the season 1 finale, Marvel's 'Loki' announced the show would return for season 2. Here’s everything we know about the trickster god's next adventure.

  • Hearses line in Beijing after Covid curbs removed

    Hearses lined in Beijing after Covid curbs removed. Source: ABC News Australia