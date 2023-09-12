EU may scrap animal welfare plan over fears it will drive up food costs

Law to increase green food production has been ditched - Universal Images Group Editorial/Farm Images

The European Union may scrap plans for stricter animal welfare and environmental protections because the rules could drive up food costs.

Brussels had promised to stop practices such as the killing of day old chicks, the sale and production of fur, and the use of cages for livestock.

According to the Financial Times, the European Commission has now dropped the plans and a law designed to increase green food production across the bloc.

However, one EU official said a scaled back animal welfare plan would instead be put forward to reflect the rise in food prices brought in after Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Joe Moran, director of European policy at the animal campaign group Four Paws, said: “Some in the commission are worried about the cost.”

The EU executive has carried out an impact assessment into the cost of the new regulations.

The report said the rules would increase farmers’ costs by an average of 15 per cent, which “may result in higher consumer prices” and more imports.

A proposed ban on killing day-old male chicks could add up to 52p to the price of a dozen eggs, while giving broiler chickens more space would add 10p, the draft seen by the FT said.

The commission said it was still committed to revising animal welfare legislation.

“Preparatory work currently underway covers the legislation for the welfare of animals kept and farmed for economic reasons,” it said.

The regulations are part of the EU’s Green Deal, which was set out in 2019 before the war in Ukraine started and increased food inflation.

Since then the rules have come under pressure from conservative politicians across the bloc who see the environmental laws as too burdensome and expensive.

Dutch farmers protesting EU climate rules triumphed in regional elections in March and are gearing up to fight a national campaign later this year.

‘Real danger’

Red tape for farmers has become a hot-button issue for the centre-Right ahead of next year’s European Parliament elections.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, recently signalled a willingness to relax strict EU protections for wolves, which she said were a “real danger” to livestock.

She was accused of waging a personal vendetta against the wild animals after one wolf killed her pony in Germany.

The German centre-Right politician is expected to address her track record on climate change and the environment in her annual flagship speech on Wednesday.

The animal welfare rules were drafted after a petition called End the Cage Age was signed by 1.4 million people in 2020, and another to stop fur farming got 1.5 million supporters.

‘Democratic demand’

Mr Moran said: “Animal welfare is the last straw in the wind that is blowing the Green Deal to bits. It has to remain.”

“If it does not happen the commission would be ignoring one of the biggest democratic demands in its history.”

Copa-Cogeca, Europe’s farmer’s group, said it could support some changes to the rules if they received financial aid and if imported meat faced the same rules.

The UK and EU agreed non-regression clauses on environmental and food standards as part of the Brexit trade deal.

But the rules will not reduce existing levels of protection, so the UK will not be able to impose tariffs on EU imports for breaching level playing field guarantees.

