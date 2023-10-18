The EU may draw the wrong conclusion from the Polish election

Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister addresses supporters at his party headquarters in Warsaw, Poland

The champagne corks have been popping in the upper echelons of the EU after the Polish elections saw the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) lose its majority. It is set to be replaced by a coalition headed by none other than Donald Tusk, a former Polish premier, but better known in this country as the president of the European Council during the Brexit referendum and its aftermath. It was Mr Tusk who once said a “special place in hell” is reserved for those who campaigned for the UK to leave.

Brussels is thrilled to see the back of PiS, having waged a bitter feud over the latter’s legal reforms and migration policy, even withholding billions of euros in grants and loans due to Poland pending the election of a government in Warsaw more acceptable to the Commission.

It is being hailed as a reversal for the populists hitherto making inroads in Germany, Italy and Spain, as well as eastern Europe – notably Hungary and Slovakia. But it remains the case that PiS won the most votes, albeit not enough seats to stay in power even in coalition with another Right-wing group.

The EU will almost certainly draw the wrong conclusion from this election. Its interference in the internal politics of Poland was one reason why PiS did so well for eight years.

Over the years, the European Commission has charged Poland with failing to uphold the “rule of law”, as defined by Brussels, which the PiS considered a matter of national decision-making.

Will Mr Tusk temper his Eurocrat instincts to stop these continued encroachments on his country’s sovereignty? If not, his renewed tenure in the job could turn out to be a brief one.

