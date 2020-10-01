EU 'To Launch Legal Action' Over UK's Law-Breaking Brexit Plan

The EU is set to launch legal action against the UK over Boris Johnson’s international law-breaking Brexit plan, according to reports.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will make a statement at 11am on Thursday and a draft “letter of formal notice” informing the government of imminent action is expected to be unveiled.

RTÉ News reported on Thursday that the letter triggering legal action has been finalised.

It comes after the prime minister’s internal market bill, which rips up parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement deal Johnson agreed with Brussels last year.

