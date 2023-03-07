Trudeau announces supports for Ukraine, hydrogen deal with Europe as EU head visits

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more support for Ukraine and a new hydrogen agreement with Europe today alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Trudeau says Canada will extend the mission to provide engineering training in Ukraine until at least the fall, and Canadian medical trainers will be deployed to help Ukrainian forces with combat medical skills.

Ottawa has also signed a new hydrogen agreement with the European Union, which Trudeau says will mobilize investment, support businesses and get clean energy across the Atlantic.

Von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with Trudeau in Kingston, Ont., that Canada and Europe stand shoulder to shoulder on supporting Ukraine.

She says they are also making progress on a critical minerals agreement signed in 2021, and looking at a joint "green alliance" that would focus on boosting energy and climate co-operation.

The two were at CFB Kingston this morning to meet with Canadian Armed Forces personnel who have deployed to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.

They will also hold an event regarding collaboration on critical minerals in the net-zero economy during a visit to a clean technology company this afternoon.

This evening, von der Leyen will address the House of Commons about Canada's ties with Europe and mark International Women’s Day, which is Wednesday.

She is also scheduled to meet Wednesday morning with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2022.

