EU rejects merger of SKorean shipbuilders Daewoo, Hyundai

·3 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Thursday rejected the merger between South Korean shipbuilders Hyundai and Daewoo, saying a union between two of the world’s biggest players in the industry would have given the combined company a global stranglehold on the production of liquified natural gas carriers.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says the merger “would have led to less choice, higher prices and ultimately less innovation for European customers.” European companies account for almost half the orders in the $45 billion market.

“We prohibited the merger,” Vestager said, arguing the new company would have eliminated a major player and grabbed a global market share exceeding 60%.

And it is not an easy market for new players to jump into. LNG shipbuilding is a complicated process that requires transporting frozen gas at minus 162 degrees Celsius across the globe.

“Only a handful of shipbuilders around the world are able to build these vessels,” she said.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings called the decision disappointing, saying it “will pursue possible measures, including an appeal to the General Court of the European Union.” It denied that the new company would have a chokehold on the market, saying “credible competitors already exist,” including Samsung in South Korea and Mitsubishi and Kawasaki in Japan.

While Vestager’s office is powerful in vetting such mergers and ensuring European consumers are not hurt by dominant players in the market, it was only the 10th merger that it has blocked in the past decade among 3,000 requests for approval.

Under EU rules, the European Commission can reject mergers even outside its borders because they would affect markets in the 27-nation bloc if the companies do business there. In the case of the LNG carriers, the new company would have a massive stake in the European markets. To move forward, the two companies would put themselves outside of EU law and lose a huge part of their market.

“It does not matter where the merging firms are located,” Vestager said. “What matters is whether they compete for demand in Europe. Companies are always welcome to grow by acquisition, as long as this is not at the expense of choice, price, quality and innovation in the European single market.”

She said the EU also had been in contact with South Korean and Japanese fair trade commissions, which still have to make their own decisions on the merger.

The EU's move came as the 27-nation bloc is struggling with a natural gas shortage that has led to surging prices and put millions of families in trouble at the height of winter. Even though natural gas is still a polluting fossil fuel, it does so to a lesser extent than coal and is being promoted in the EU as a bridge toward cleaner energies in the future.

The continent is importing more liquid natural gas to fill the gap, hence the need for competitive pricing in the LNG ships bracket.

“Diversification of sources of supply is fundamental. About a quarter of all of the EU’s energy consumption is accounted for by natural gas, most of which is imported, including in the form of LNG,” Vestager said.

Raf Casert, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kylie Jenner becomes first woman with 300 million Instagram followers

    Ariana Grande, previously the app's most popular woman, is now tied in second place with Selena Gomez.

  • Costa Concordia is gone, but horror lingers 10 years later

    GIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Italy honored the 32 victims of the Costa Concordia shipwreck on the 10th anniversary of the disaster with a commemoration Thursday on the Tuscan island of Giglio, which recalled the horror of the night the cruise ship struck a reef and capsized. Some of the 4,200 survivors attended the events, which began with a Mass and were ending with a candlelit vigil marking the moment, 9:45 p.m. local time, that the Concordia hit the rocks that sliced a 70-meter (230-foot) gash in its

  • EU court rejects cities' bid to curb car emissions

    The European Union's top court dismissed a complaint on Thursday brought by the cities of Brussels, Madrid and Paris against the European Commission in which they accused it of setting car emissions limits for nitrogen oxides too high. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) thereby overruled an earlier judgement in favour of the cities from the General Court, the EU's second-highest chamber, which prompted an appeal by Germany, Hungary and the Commission. The case revolves around the Commission's introduction after the 2015 Dieselgate scandal of real driving emissions testing to complement laboratory procedures and its setting of emission limits on nitrogen oxides for light passenger and commercial vehicles.

  • Has Vodafone given up on the Indian market?

    In a bailout, India's government is likely to pick up nearly 36% of the stake of Vodafone India.

  • Next cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff forced to self-isolate

    The retailer changes its sick pay rules as employers face soaring absences due to Omicron.

  • Frustration grows as Dutch Cabinet mulls future of lockdown

    THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The new Dutch government met Thursday to discuss whether to extend or ease its coronavirus lockdown amid growing anger among owners of businesses that have been shuttered for weeks. The Netherlands has been in a strict lockdown since mid-December, with measures including all nonessential stores, bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and museums closing their doors, while European neighbors such as Germany and Belgium have imposed far fewer restrictions. That has led

  • Hyundai, Daewoo tie-up gets EU antitrust veto

    Hyundai Heavy Industries' proposed takeover of rival Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd to create the world's biggest shipbuilder was hit with an EU veto on Thursday on concerns that the deal would hurt competition. Hyundai, one of the largest shipbuilders in the world, announced the deal in 2019 in part to tackle overcapacity in the sector. The European Commission said the deal would create the world's largest shipbuilder with a combined market share of at least 60%, leaving few alternative suppliers for customers.

  • UPDATE 2-Hyundai, Daewoo tie-up gets EU antitrust veto

    Hyundai Heavy Industries' proposed takeover of rival Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd to create the world's biggest shipbuilder was hit with an EU veto on Thursday on concerns that the deal would hurt competition. Hyundai, one of the largest shipbuilders in the world, announced the deal in 2019 in part to tackle overcapacity in the sector. The European Commission said the deal would create the world's largest shipbuilder with a combined market share of at least 60%, leaving few alternative suppliers for customers.

  • Strike paralyzes Lebanon as economic conditions worsen

    BEIRUT (AP) — Schools, universities and many shops were closed in Lebanon on Thursday as a general strike by public transportation and labor unions paralyzed the crisis-hit Mideast nation. Protesters closed the country’s major highways as well as roads inside cities and towns, starting at 5 a.m., to protest fuel prices that have increased at an alarming rate after the government lifted subsidies. Taxi and truck drivers used their vehicles to block roads. In the capital of Beirut, many roads were

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Ken Holland: Oilers have in-house solutions, but there's interest in Evander Kane

    Ken Holland defended his moves, his coach, and his team amid an ugly in-season slide, while also leaving the door open for Evander Kane.

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D