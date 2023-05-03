EU diverts road-building funds into £1.7bn Ukraine ammunition plan

Thierry Breton - Olivier Matthys/Shutterstock

Brussels is set to use funds normally reserved for building roads and airports in poorer EU states to boost weapons production across the bloc.

On Wednesday, the EU took the unprecedented step of ending a long-held ban on using resources from its central budget to provide cash to the arms industry.

It is part of the EU’s €2 billion (£1.76 billion) armament programme to manufacture one million 155mm artillery shells to supply Ukraine and replenish national stockpiles that have been depleted in the wake of Russia’s invasion last year.

Under the scheme, dubbed “ASAP”, the European Commission would release €500 million (£440 million) to help ramp up production capacity at factories producing ammunition and missiles inside the EU.

Member states would then be allowed to supplement that money from the EU’s so-called cohesion funds – programmes that are used to develop poorer parts of the bloc and connect them with their richer neighbours.

In the past, billions of euros were spent by the scheme to develop airports in Greece, Italy, Spain, Poland and Estonia, as well as build roads, in a bid to narrow the poverty gap.

Sources said the move could be highly controversial with member states that believe EU law prohibits funding for defence purposes.

The EU’s ruling treaty prohibits “expenditure arising from operations having military or defence implications”.

Ireland, Austria and Malta are neutral states, while Hungary has so far refused to provide weapons to Ukraine because of its close ties with Russia.

Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner responsible for ramping up weapons production, told a news conference: “Our analysis is that it is totally compatible with the treaty.

“Yes, investing in our defence will allow us to defend our democracy. And this is what we need to say to our fellow citizens.”

The senior EU figure, an ally of Emmanuel Macron who shares the French president’s opposition to UK and US firms taking part in the scheme, said governments could spend on arms factories if the funding fosters “skills and employment” in deprived regions.

“We cannot be naive,” Mr Breton warned critics.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure that we do whatever we can to continue to protect ourselves together.”

Commission officials said the plans still need to be fleshed out before countries will find out how much could be used to boost weapons production.

The European Parliament must also vote on the proposals before they become a reality.

