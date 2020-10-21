EU cuts Canada from safe traveller list, adds Singapore

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is set to cut Canada, Georgia and Tunisia from a "white list" of countries from which travellers can visit the bloc without COVID-related restrictions such as quarantines or mandatory tests, while adding Singapore.

A meeting of ambassadors from the 27 EU nations on Wednesday chose to remove the three countries because of sharp increases in COVID-19 infections there, whereas the situation in Singapore had improved.

The proposal will be formalised by the end of the week as long as none of the 27 EU countries object, said two EU diplomats with knowledge of the meeting.

After the changes, the list will consist of nine countries - Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay.

Despite China being on the list, travel from there will be allowed only if Chinese authorities also allow in EU visitors. The reciprocity requirement is not applied in the case of the other listed countries.

The list also only serves as a recommendation on travel rules. Some countries, such as France, have not placed any restrictions on visitors from countries on the "white list". Germany has pared the list down, while Italy requires a period of self-isolation and demands travellers take a private vehicle to their destinations.







