EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc's crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said.

Ambassadors are not usually present at meetings of the integrated political crisis response group, which includes officials from the EU's executive and its diplomatic service.

The closed-door meeting in Brussels is due to start at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT), the sources said.

(Reporting by John Chalmers and Sabine Siebold, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)