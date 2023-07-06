EU court rejects appeal by Catalan separatist MEPs to revoke immunity ruling

The European Court of Justice has dismissed a challenge brought by three Catalan separatist MEPs over the European Parliament stripping them of their immunity at Spain's request.

On Wednesday, the EU court in Luxembourg said it "rejects all the pleas" made by the three – Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati – effectively confirming the parliament's 2021 decision.

Madrid had asked for their immunity as EU lawmakers to be lifted so it could pursue legal action against the trio over a banned Catalan referendum and failed independence bid that sparked Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

Following the ruling, Puigdemont – the Catalan leader at the time of the referendum who fled into exile to avoid prosecution – immediately vowed to appeal the decision.

Conmin and Ponsati also fled abroad with Puigdemont, with all three ending up in self-exile in Belgium.

In March 2021, the European Parliament decided to waive their immunity, prompting all three to ask the EU's General Court – one of the tribunals making up the bloc's Court of Justice – to annul the decision.

However, the court has rejected their challenge, notably their argument that the European Parliament had violated its own principle of impartiality.

The court also determined that "the [EU] parliament is not required to examine the legality of the Spanish judicial acts" as that issue comes "exclusively" under the competence of Spanish authorities.

