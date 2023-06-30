EU court finds Ireland failed to follow nature laws

The directive aims to protect over a thousand species of animal and fauna across Europe

The European Court of Justice has ruled that the Republic of Ireland broke EU nature laws by failing to protect hundreds of sites.

The long-running case was brought forward by the European Commission in relation to implementation of the EU Habitats Directive.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The court found that the Irish government had failed to designate Special Areas of Conservation for 217 of 423 sites across the country.

The government also neglected to set "site-specific detailed conservation objectives" at 140 sites.

The court awarded costs of the case against the Irish government but the issue of fines was not determined.

The Wicklow Mountains are among hundreds of sites identified as special areas of conservation

The Habitats Directive aims to protect over a thousand species of animal and fauna and 230 characteristic habitat types.

The overall objective is to ensure that those species and habitats are maintained or restored to a favourable conservation status within the EU.

The Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) said the ruling was a "damning finding against Ireland" that comes as no surprise.

The IWT's campaign officer Pádraic Fogarty said it was not seeing changes where it mattered despite some positive initiatives.

"We have whole sectors whose ecological footprints are out of control, particularly agriculture but also forestry, fishing and peat extraction," he said.

Irish Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan said he recognised the importance of the judgement and was examining it with the National Parks and Wildlife Service and in consultation with the attorney general.

"It is important to note that the court’s findings refer to the position in January 2019," he said.

"This government has made very considerable progress in recent years," he added.

"I am confident that we will respond to this judgement swiftly with positive and constructive actions in order to bring Ireland into full compliance."