EU countries poised to agree push on fossil fuel phase-out -document

Kate Abnett
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: A European Union flag flutters outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries are preparing to endorse a diplomatic stance on Monday calling for a global phase-out of fossil fuels, as they prepare for this year's U.N. climate change talks, a draft document showed.

The EU conclusions on climate diplomacy, which member countries' foreign ministers aim to approve at a meeting on Monday, seek to anchor the bloc's priorities ahead of COP28, the U.N. climate summit beginning Nov. 30 in Dubai.

A draft of the conclusions, seen by Reuters on Friday, acknowledged a commitment nearly 200 countries made at previous U.N. climate talks to phase down coal-fuelled energy - but said this must go further, to phase out all CO2-emitting fossil fuels, including oil and gas.

"The shift towards a climate neutral economy will require the global phase-out of unabated fossil fuels, as defined by the IPCC," the draft said, referring to the U.N. climate science panel.

To avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change, IPCC scientists have said the world must substantially reduce fossil fuel energy use this decade.

"The EU will systematically promote and call for a global move towards energy systems free of unabated fossil fuels well ahead of 2050," the draft document said.

Last year's U.N. climate summit disappointed some countries for not yielding a deal on phasing down fossil fuel energy. A proposal by India to include this had gained support from more than 80 governments, including EU countries, but was opposed by Saudi Arabia and other oil- and gas-rich countries.

The latest EU draft included stronger wording than a previous version, reported by Reuters, which had not explicitly endorsed a "phase-out". EU diplomats said Germany and Denmark had pushed for more ambitious wording.

The draft is still being negotiated, however, and some diplomats said it could be delayed beyond next week because some countries were unhappy with other elements of the text, which covers topics including promoting renewable energy and EU efforts to stop using Russian gas.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Mark Potter)

Latest Stories

  • Michael Cohen Calls Trump's Subpoena Of Him The 'Dumbest Move' He Can Imagine

    "As much as they think they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” Trump's former attorney told MSNBC.

  • Tucker Carlson told his producer Trump is 'the undisputed world champion' of destroying things and could ruin Fox News if it didn't back his election lies

    "At this point we're getting hurt no matter what," Carlson texted his producer two days after Fox became the first network to call Arizona for Biden, per a new court filing.

  • Water crisis in West: Massive reservoir Lake Powell hits historic low water level

    Lake Powell is the nation's second-largest reservoir. Water is dangerously close to dropping so low that it can't flow out of the reservoir.

  • Wagner Group releases graphic video of corpses in desperate plea for more ammunition

    The Wagner Group on Friday released a video of a stack of corpses to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.

  • 'Don't Play With Us.' Estonia Sends Message To Russia With Ukraine Aid

    A shared border with Russia and a painful history of Soviet occupation has led Estonia to adopt an aggressive approach to helping Ukraine

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • "Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

    STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.

  • Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

    Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.

  • A top Russian military official is dead after falling out of a 16th-floor window, the latest in a string of untimely deaths

    Marina Yankina, the head of the financial support department for the Russian Defense Ministry's Western Military District, was found dead Wednesday.

  • Don Lemon Apologizes After ‘Completely Offensive’ Remarks Irk His Female Colleagues

    CNNDon Lemon just can’t help himself, it seems.The veteran CNN anchor caused noticeable tension on the CNN This Morning set Thursday when he oddly suggested GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her “prime” and, therefore, should be careful when using that word to judge other politicians.The exchange harkened back to other awkward moments Lemon has had with his female colleagues since moving to CNN’s new morning lineup, which has prompted concerns about the team’s chemistry amid conti

  • Top Putin official involved in funding Ukraine war dies in apparent suicide

    A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.

  • Proud Boys defendants plan to subpoena Trump to force him to testify in their January 6 riot trial

    "Donald Trump called on patriots to stop the steal. We're calling on Donald Trump to take the stand," a defense attorney said Thursday.

  • Mi'kmaq First Nations expand Aboriginal title claim to include almost all of N.B.

    Mi'kmaq communities in New Brunswick are once again asserting Aboriginal title to land in the province — and it's a lot more land than in the previous claim. In fact, according to a map released on Wednesday, the most recent claim covers nearly all of the province and even extends into offshore water. Together with a previously made Wolastoqey claim, the entire province now falls under title claim, according to a government spokesperson. Eight Mi'kmaq communities in New Brunswick represented by

  • Kill order for New Mexico feral cows issued by US officials

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A helicopter with a shooter will fly over a portion of the vast Gila Wilderness in southwestern New Mexico next week, searching for feral cows to kill. U.S. Forest Service managers approved the plan Thursday to protect sensitive spots in the nation's first designated wilderness area. The move sets the stage for legal challenges over how to handle unbranded livestock and other stray cows as drought deepens in the West. The Gila National Forest issued the decision amid pre

  • Jordan Klepper Confronts Deeply Confused Nikki Haley Voters

    Comedy CentralThere’s a new GOP presidential candidate on the scene and The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper was all over her campaign launch rally this week.The correspondent took a brief hiatus from covering Donald Trump to see if Republican primary voters are really ready to “turn the page” on the 45th president. What he found was not exactly encouraging.“I love Donald Trump, but I think she has more of a feminine finesse,” one woman told Klepper, who agreed that Trump has a “harsher approach when

  • Ukrainian troops repel Russian attacks near Bakhmut

    STORY: “They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up,” said Taras Dzioba, 80th Air Assault Brigade press officer.Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists drafted in December after months of humiliating battlefield reverses, Russia has intensified attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, and a major new offensive is widely anticipated as the first anniversary of its invasion nears.Bakhmut's capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance on two bigger cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk further west in Donetsk, which would revive Moscow's momentum ahead of the Feb. 24 first anniversary of the invasion.

  • 12-foot shark tagged off SC mysteriously emerges almost 2,000 miles away, off Mexico

    Why did it go that far? Experts aren’t sure.

  • Top Putin Ally Warns Zelensky Could Get Neck ‘Twisted’ in Coup

    Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Kremlin via REUTERSUkraine will soon be facing off with a military coup, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko baselessly predicted in a rage-fueled interview with reporters Thursday.“Things may come to the point when the military will come to Kyiv and twist the politicians' necks—Zelensky's too,” Lukashenko said, intimating that he thinks the Ukrainian people are fed up with war. “The Ukrainian military will come to Kyiv and put everyone into their places. Because they

  • Soros says Russian defeat in Ukraine would trigger dissolution of 'Russian empire'

    Billionaire financier George Soros said on Thursday that if Russia was defeated in the Ukraine war it would result in the dissolution of what he called the 'Russian empire,' something he said would be greeted by former Soviet republics. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

  • Alberta premier willing to collaborate on climate issues if Ottawa meets 'non-negotiable' conditions

    Alberta's premier has penned a letter saying she will collaborate with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on certain climate and energy-related initiatives — if Ottawa agrees to certain terms. The letter comes after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Trudeau met on Feb. 7, during which Smith said the prime minister expressed a willingness to collaborate on attracting investment and workers into Alberta's energy sectors while reducing Canada's and Alberta's net emissions. In the letter released Thursd