Which EU countries are open to US tourists? A breakdown of EU travel restrictions by country

Omicron is quickly spreading across the globe, prompting a new wave of travel restrictions across Europe and other continents.

The European Union in late November recommended suspending travel from southern Africa to curb the spread of the variant of concern. Member nations quickly took action, updating entry requirements and announcing travel bans on countries like South Africa, where omicron was first detected.

But with COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in certain regions, some EU member states are taking additional steps to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. The Netherlands entered a lockdown Sunday, closing nonessential stores through at least Jan. 14. Denmark shut down entertainment venues like theaters and museums that same day. Other countries, like Austria and Greece, are tightening entry requirements for tourists.

From testing requirements to outright travel bans on certain destinations, here are the latest restrictions for U.S. travelers face across EU member states.

►Going south?: Here are the travel restrictions across Central and South America due to COVID-19

► ‘I would not have done that’: Former FDA head Scott Gottlieb critical of latest US travel restrictions

Austria

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? U.S. travelers who have been fully vaccinated or recently recovered from the virus can enter Austria.

What sort of testing is required? As of Dec. 20, travelers who have not received a booster shot will need to show a negative PCR test to enter.

Do I need to quarantine? If a traveler has not received a booster shot and cannot show a PCR test upon arrival, they will need to self-isolate until they can show a negative PCR test.

Last updated: Jan. 28

► Southwest Airlines: Company introducing new fare category with perks customers will 'happily pay' for

Belgium

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? U.S. citizens may enter if they can show proof of full vaccination, including a CDC vaccination card and any state-issued certificates. Unvaccinated U.S. travelers can only enter for essential reasons.

Story continues

What sort of testing is required? Travelers will need to show a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival or a negative rapid antigen test taken no more than one day before arrival. Travelers will need to get tested again on day one and day seven, and must quarantine until the first test comes back negative.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated U.S. travelers are only allowed in exceptional circumstances and must quarantine at least 10 days. Children under the age of 12 do not need to get tested but will need to quarantine with their guardians.

What else should I know? Travelers will also need to complete a passenger locator form before arriving in Belgium. Most travelers who have recently been in a "very high risk country" (Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe) cannot enter Belgium.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Bulgaria

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, as long as they're not traveling from a red zone country. The U.S. is currently classified as an orange zone country.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Travelers can enter without a quarantine requirement if they show a document that proves they are vaccinated, received a negative coronavirus test or recovered from the virus.

What sort of testing is required? Travelers have the option to enter with a document proving they took a negative PCR test within 72 hours before entry or a negative rapid antigen test within 48 hours before entry. Additionally, at least 5% of travelers from orange zone countries will be randomly tested with a rapid antigen test upon arrival.

Do I need to quarantine? Travelers who do not present proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative test result face a 10-day quarantine.

Last updated: Dec. 8

► Travel tips: These days, forgetting these important travel items could cost you thousands of dollars

Croatia

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, U.S. tourists can enter.

Are there vaccination or testing requirements? U.S. tourists may enter with proof of full vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test result.

Do I need to quarantine? If a traveler does not have any of the documents listed above, they can self-isolate upon arrival for 10 days or until they have a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test result. .

What else should I know? Travelers can speed up the entry process by uploading information to the Enter Croatia web form prior to arrival. Additionally, travelers who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong or Mozambique the past 14 days are not allowed to enter.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Cyprus

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, U.S. travelers are allowed to enter.

Are there vaccination or testing requirements? Traveler 12 and older must test negative for the virus before departure and upon arrival, regardless of vaccination status. Travelers who have not yet received a booster vaccine should take a third test 72 hours after arrival.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

What else should I know? All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must fill out a Cyprus Flight Pass form within 48 hours before departure.

Last updated: Jan. 26

► At-home COVID testing: Here's what travelers should know

Czech Republic

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? A vaccine is not required to enter.

What sort of testing is required? U.S. travelers must submit a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours before arrival and have another test between the fifth and seventh day there.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

What else should I know? U.S. travelers 6 and older are required to fill out a passenger locator form to enter the country. Travelers from "dark red" countries like the U.S. must also wear a respirator or similar piece of equipment (such as a KN-95 mask) whenever they leave their place of accommodation until their post-arrival test comes back negative.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Denmark

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Vaccinated tourists from the U.S. do not need to quarantine.

What sort of testing is required? Tourists from the U.S. must take a negative coronavirus test before entry, regardless of vaccination status. The country accepts rapid antigen tests taken no more than 48 hours before entry or PCR tests taken no more than 72 hours before entry. Travelers who have previously been infected and children under 15 do not have to test.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated U.S.travelers who have not previously been infected must self-isolate 10 days after arrival, unless they enter Denmark from an EU or Schengen country or from a COVID-19 risk country.

Last updated: Jan. 20

► Cheap tickets, tiny airports:: What it's like to fly new budget airline Avelo

Estonia

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, if vaccinated.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Vaccinated travelers may enter for any purpose, including tourism. Unvaccinated travelers can only enter for work, school, family visits or with a special permit.

What sort of testing is required? Vaccinated and fully recovered travelers do not need to show a negative coronavirus test before entry. Unvaccinated travelers must take an RT-PCR test 72 hours before entering or a rapid antigen test 48 hours before entry. Children up to 12 are exempt from testing mandates.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers must isolate for 10 days, but the period can be cut short with two negative tests: one taken immediately upon arrival and another taken on the sixth day. Children up to the age of 12 and those who have been vaccinated or previously infected do not need to self-isolate as long as they test negative for the virus with a PCR test upon arrival.

What else should I know? Travelers must complete a declaration of health before entering the country. The form can be completed online up to 72 hours before entry. Failing to fill out the result can result in fines.

Additionally, as of Dec. 1, all travelers entering from "high-risk" countries (South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Egypt and Turkey) are subject to a 10-day isolation period.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Finland

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, so long as they are vaccinated.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Unvaccinated U.S. travelers can only enter for essential reasons, not including tourism purposes. Travelers who have completed a vaccination series or recovered from COVID-19 and received one vaccine dose may enter for tourism.

What sort of testing is required? Vaccinated travelers do not need to show a negative test result, according to the U.S. Embassy in Finland.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

What else should I know? U.S. travelers 6 and older who have been in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa or Zimbabwe in the past 14 days cannot enter, regardless of vaccination status. Entry may be permitted for an "essential reason" such as urgent family matters.

Last updated: Dec. 8

France

In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a giant flag flies at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Only vaccinated visitors from the U.S. will be allowed to visit for tourism purposes. Unvaccinated travelers can only visit for a "compelling reason."

What sort of testing is required? Vaccinated travelers from the U.S. will need to show a negative test taken no more than 48 hours prior to departure as well as a sworn statement saying they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Children under 12 do not need to test.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers and those partially vaccinated must quarantine 10 days upon arrival.

Last updated: Jan. 20

► Travel advisory: CDC warns against travel to France, Portugal, Jordan and Cyprus amid high COVID levels

Germany

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Travelers 12 and older who have recently spent time in the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated or demonstrate an “important reason” for entering Germany.

What sort of testing is required? As of Dec. 23, all travelers 6 and older will need to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative coronavirus test to enter Germany. The test must be an antigen test taken no more than 48 hours before entry or a PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before departure by plane.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers coming from high-risk areas (which, as of Dec. 25, includes the United States) who are unable to show proof of recovery will need to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival. The quarantine period can end on the fifth day with proof of a negative coronavirus test.

Travelers who were recently been in "areas of variants of concern" (including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom) must quarantine for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

What else should I know? Travelers will need to fill out a digital registration and keep the information on hand while entering.

Last updated: Dec. 25

Greece

A youth jumps in the sea from a rock at Varkiza village, a few miles southwest of Athens, on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Permanent U.S. residents may travel to Greece for tourism.

Is there a vaccination requirement? No.

What sort of testing is required? Starting Dec. 19, U.S. all travelers 5 and older must show a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before entry or a laboratory rapid antigen test taken no more than 24 hours before entry.

Do I need to quarantine? All visitors are subject to random coronavirus testing upon arrival. If the test result is positive, the traveler must quarantine 10 days, with expenses covered by the Greek state.

What else should I know? Tourists must fill a passenger locator form. Additionally, access to a number of businesses (including restaurants, cinemas, museums and more) is restricted to those who can prove proof of vaccination or recovery from the virus.

Last updated: Dec. 18

Hungary

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? U.S. travelers can enter by air with a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours.

Do I need to quarantine? U.S. travelers do not need to quarantine, according to the U.S. Embassy.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Ireland

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? No.

What sort of testing is required? Travelers who are vaccinated or have recovered from the virus do not need to show a negative coronavirus test to enter . Unvaccinated travelers must show a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

What else should I know? Starting Feb. 1, Ireland will not accept a vaccine certificate if the primary vaccination series was completed more than 270 days before travel.

Travelers must fill out a passenger locator form before departure.

Last updated: Jan. 26

Italy

Tourists wait in line to enter the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Vaccinated travelers do not have to quarantine upon arrival.

What sort of testing is required? All travelers from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, must show a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival or a negative rapid antigen test taken no more than 24 hours before arrival. Children under 6 are exempt.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers from the U.S. who have not recovered from the virus or shown a negative test must self-isolate for five days and take another test at the end of the self-isolation period.

What else should I know? All travelers must fill out a digital passenger locator form, and will need to be fully vaccinated or recovered to stay in hotels and use public transportation.

Last updated: Jan. 20

► Travel weather forecast: What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

Latvia

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, if fully vaccinated.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens are allowed to enter for travel. Unvaccinated travelers will need an “essential” reason to enter Latvia.

What sort of testing is required? Unvaccinated U.S. travelers face additional testing requirements, including the need to show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival or a negative antigen test taken no more than 48 hours before arrival.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers will need to self-isolate 10 days.

What else should I know? Travelers must submit an electronic form no more than 48 hours before entering. Visitors who were vaccinated in the U.S. can receive a short-term vaccination certificate, which is valid 30 days and can be used to attend certain events.

The country has also banned travel from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and Malawi.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Lithuania

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Unvaccinated travelers may enter the country.

What sort of testing is required? Unless fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, travelers 16 and older must take a PCR or antigen test prior to arrival.

Do I need to quarantine? A 10-day self-isolation period is mandatory for those not fully vaccinated or recovered, with some exceptions. The period can be cut short on the seventh day with a negative test.

What else should I know? Travelers must complete a pre-arrival questionnaire no earlier than 48 hours before the start of their trip.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Luxembourg

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, if fully vaccinated.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Unvaccinated U.S. travelers can enter only for "essential" reasons.

What sort of testing is required? Authorized travelers aged 12 years and two months and older can enter by air with:

A vaccination certificate

Proof of recovery

A negative coronavirus test

If entering with a negative test, travelers must show a negative nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) test taken less than 72 hours before departure or a negative rapid antigen test taken by a medical laboratory less than 48 hours before departure.

Do I need to quarantine? For the most part, no. Through at least Jan. 14, travelers who have recently been in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa or Zimbabwe face additional testing requirements and a seven-day quarantine period after arrival.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Malta

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? U.S. travelers may enter Malta with a valid vaccination certificate, such as a CDC vaccination card. The vaccination card must be verified through the VeriFLY app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. The vaccination requirement does not apply to those under 12.

What sort of testing is required? Unvaccinated travelers 5 and older will need to take an RT-PCR test no more than 72 hours before arrival. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers 12 and older must quarantine at least 14 days.

What else should I know? All travelers must complete a digital passenger locator form. Additionally, travel from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe has been temporarily banned.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Netherlands

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Yes, U.S. tourists can only enter if they are vaccinated.

What sort of testing is required? Travelers 12 and older must show a negative coronavirus test to enter.

Do I need to quarantine? Most travelers from areas considered very high risk (including the U.S.) must quarantine, regardless of vaccination status. Starting Feb. 2, travelers who have received a booster shot at least seven days before arrival will not need to quarantine.

Last updated: Jan. 26

Poland

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, U.S. travelers may enter by air. U.S. citizens entering by land or sea must qualify for an entry exemption, such as school.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Fully vaccinated U.S. travelers can enter without a quarantine period.

What sort of testing is required? Starting Dec. 15, travelers from outside the Schengen Area will need to take a negative coronavirus test no more than 24 hours before departing for Poland.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers 12 and older from outside the Schengen Area who must quarantine 14 days, but can cut the quarantine period short on day seven with a negative coronavirus test. Unvaccinated travelers arriving from the Schengen Area must quarantine 10 days unless they can show a negative coronavirus test result taken no more than 48 hours before arrival. Fully vaccinated visitors and those who have recovered from the virus can forgo a quarantine period.

What else should I know? All travelers must fill out an electronic passenger locator form before entering. A paper form is also available. Travelers from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe cannot be exempt from quarantine.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Portugal

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, U.S. tourists may enter Portugal.

Is there a vaccination requirement? No.

What sort of testing is required? All air travelers entering mainland Portugal from the U.S. who are 12 and older must show a negative coronavirus test, regardless of vaccination status, according to the U.S. embassy. Mainland Portugal accepts PCR tests taken no more than 72 hours before boarding or rapid antigen tests taken no more than 48 hours before boarding.

If flying to the Azores, international travelers must show a negative coronavirus test. Travelers must also fill out a questionnaire before their trip at https://mysafeazores.com.

If flying to Madeira, travelers can enter with proof of a negative coronavirus test, proof of vaccination or proof of recovery. Visitors must fill out a survey ahead of departure at https://madeirasafe.com.

Do I need to quarantine? Travelers cannot board an outbound flight to the U.S. without a negative coronavirus test, according to the U.S. Embassy. If that test result is positive, the travelers face a mandatory quarantine.

What else should I know? Tourists must fill out an online Passenger Locator Card after checking in and before their departure at https://portugalcleanandsafe.pt/en/passenger-locator-card. Starting Dec. 25, there will be a partial shutdown. Bars and clubs will be closed and tourist establishments will require a negative test to access. Additionally, flights to and from southern African countries (South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe) have been suspended.

Last updated: Dec. 22

► 'I felt safer on the cruise than Walmart: COVID protocols on cruises prove effective, initial CDC data shows

Romania

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Unvaccinated U.S. travelers can enter the country, but face a quarantine period of at least 10 days.

What sort of testing is required? Starting Friday, U.S. travelers may enter with proof of full vaccination or recovery from the virus within the last 180 days and are not subject to quarantine if they show a negative PCR coronavirus test taken no more than 48 hours before entry.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers from the U.S. who have not recovered from the virus must quarantine 14 days. The isolation period can be reduced to 10 days with a negative coronavirus test performed no more than 48 hours before entry. Children under 12 are exempt from quarantine and testing requirements, and those between 12 and 16 can enter without quarantine with a negative PCR test.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Slovakia

Are U.S. tourists allowed? U.S. tourists may enter as long as they have already legally entered the Schengen area.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Vaccinated travelers can enter without a quarantine period.

What sort of testing is required? Vaccinated travelers from the U.S. do not need to show a negative coronavirus test to enter.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers must quarantine 10 days. The isolation period can end on the fifth day with a negative PCR test. Children under 12 years and 2 months do not need to test, and only need to quarantine if members of their household must quarantine. Additionally, there is a mandatory quarantine for all travelers who have recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Israel, Hong Kong and Seychelles, regardless of vaccination status or previous infection.

What else should I know? All travelers who arrive by airplane must submit a public passenger locator form, and all travelers older than 12 years and 2 months must register before arrival at https://korona.gov.sk/en/ehranica/.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Slovenia

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes. Travelers may enter without quarantine with proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative coronavirus test.

Is there a vaccination requirement? No.

What sort of testing is required? Travelers entering with a negative test can submit a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours or a negative rapid antigen test no older than 48 hours that was performed in select countries, including the U.S.

Do I need to quarantine? If travelers cannot provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative coronavirus test, they must quarantine 10 days. The isolation period can end early with a negative PCR test performed no sooner than the fifth day. Travelers cannot quarantine in tourist accommodations.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Spain

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Yes. U.S. travelers must be vaccinated to enter for non-essential reasons such as tourism. Unvaccinated children under 12 are exempt. Starting Feb. 1, U.S. citizens traveling to Spain for non-essential reasons must show proof of a booster shot if more than 270 days have passed since the last required dose of their COVID-19 vaccine. The booster shot must be taken at least 14 days prior to entry.

What sort of testing is required? There are no testing requirements for U.S. tourists.

Do I need to quarantine? U.S. travelers do not need to quarantine.

What else should I know? Travelers must fill out an online health control form to obtain a QR code that must be shown at boarding and upon arrival.

Last updated: Jan. 22

► Omicron and travel: Here's how new COVID-19 air travel requirements will affect your next international trip

Sweden

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, if fully vaccinated.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Yes. U.S. travelers 18 and older must present proof of full vaccination (such as the white CDC card) or meet an entry ban exemption to enter.

What sort of testing is required? As of Jan. 21, there are no testing requirements.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

Last updated: Jan. 20

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Full list of European countries open to US travelers, restrictions