The EU could be about to short-change Brexit Britain

The final details of an agreement to allow the UK to rejoin the EU’s Horizon research programme have apparently been negotiated and are now only waiting the signoff from the Prime Minister. Some would see this as another dividend from an improvement in UK-EU relations. But there is a real danger that a poor deal will shortchange both the UK taxpayer and UK science.

The momentum appears unstoppable. Horizon Europe is the EU’s main funding programme for scientific research and innovation. The UK’s continued participation was part of the post-Brexit ‘Trade and Cooperation Agreement’ (TCA). This process had been put on hold by the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol, but is now back on.

In the meantime, leading academics and industry groups have lobbied hard for the UK to participate in the programme again. Indeed, this campaign has been so insistent that, on Thursday, the BBC’s Science correspondent went as far as stating that the UK research community has “constantly and unanimously” argued in favour of Horizon membership.

This may come as a surprise to the many sceptics. My own conversations with academics are reminiscent of how many people talk about the NHS – the Horizon programme might be a great idea on paper, but it is a nightmare to work with in practice.

There are at least big three problems. First, Horizon naturally favours EU-based scientists and the EU’s own policy priorities. As such, it is typical of the protectionist mindset of European institutions.

For example, projects require participants from many EU states, which inevitably means some have much less to contribute than others. This also makes it harder to bring in world-class researchers from outside or, if desired, to focus resources on UK researchers.

Second, Horizon is badly structured and highly bureaucratic. Innovation is stifled by the emphasis on backing pre-determined projects, rather than talented individuals and teams. The intellectual property rules are onerous, too. There is little evidence that Horizon has actually delivered many projects with significant economic or commercial benefits.

Third, there is no guarantee that UK taxpayers will get value for money. Supporters of Horizon argue that the UK has typically received more back than it has paid in. The figures here are debatable. The Government itself has said that, based on the arrangement within the TCA, it would expect to make a contribution to Horizon that exceeds the amounts received by UK institutions and researchers.

But the bigger point is that the UK is such a dominant force in global research and development that it should expect to be a net winner from most financial arrangement, whether through the Horizon programme or any other multilateral and bilateral deals. The suggested UK contribution of £2 billion a year is serious money.

It is sometimes also argued that we should rejoin Horizon to help smooth relations further. But every potential engagement with the EU should surely be assessed on its own merits. After all, that is how the EU is looking at everything.

Part of the problem here is that the debate has been framed in terms of a straight choice between Horizon membership, or no international cooperation at all. In fact, the UK Government has been working on an alternative – the Pioneer plan. Even those in the research community who preferred the Horizon option responded positively to this plan too, despite a natural bias towards continuing with the status quo before Brexit.

Unfortunately, Pioneer would take more time to get off the ground – perhaps too long – although the interim arrangements to provide alternative UK funding since 2020 have worked reasonably well.

This seems to be yet another example of how Whitehall resistance has limited the Government’s post-Brexit options. But at the very least, the UK should press ahead with the more global and outward looking parts of the Pioneer plan.

In short, the EU benefits far more from access to the UK research base than we gain from access to theirs, or at least could get more efficiently without the bureaucracy and biases of Horizon. The Prime Minister should not be bounced into a bad deal, or bin the best bits of the alternative plan.

Julian Jessop is an independent economist. He tweets at @julianhjessop

