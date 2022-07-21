EU Copper Foil Market Report: Trade, Prices, Industry Trends, and Forecast to 2030 - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, Doosan Corporation, Olin Brass (Global Brass and Copper Holding Inc.), Kingboard Copper Foil Ltd, Circuit Foil, SK Nexilis (SKC Ltd), UACJ Foil, Russian Foil KMEZ, Evoqua Water Technologies, Denkai America, De Nora, Bhagyananagar India Ltd, Tex Technology Inc., Volta Energy Solutions, Bright Metals, Jiangxi Copper Co., Iljin Materials, Agrawal

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Copper Foil - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Copper Foil Market Statistics

Imports

845.4 Million USD

Exports

758.1 Million USD

Top Importers

Poland, Hungary, Germany

Top Exporters

Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands

EU Copper Foil Exports

Trade in the European copper foil market intensified last year. In 2021, shipments abroad of copper foil increased by 2.3% to 51K tons for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU.

In value terms, copper foil exports skyrocketed to $758M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries.

Exports by Country

In 2021, the Netherlands (14K tons), Germany (12K tons) and Luxembourg (11K tons) were the key exporters of copper foil in the European Union, constituting 73% of total volume. It was distantly followed by Italy (6.2K tons), generating a 12% share of total exports. The following suppliers - Bulgaria (2.1K tons), Austria (1.8K tons) and Belgium (1K tons) - together made up 9.7% of total volume.

In value terms, Germany ($193M), Luxembourg ($174M) and the Netherlands ($147M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined 68% share of total supplies. These countries were followed by Italy, Belgium, Austria and Bulgaria, which together accounted for a further 26%.

Bulgaria, with a CAGR of +51.2%, saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the past decade. Shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average export price for copper foil in the European Union stood at $14,980 per ton in 2021, rising by 26% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin: the country with the highest price was Belgium, while Bulgaria was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Belgium (+5.6%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Copper Foil Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of copper foil increased by 41% to 56K tons, rising for the third year in a row after two years of decline. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU.

In value terms, copper foil imports skyrocketed to $845M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries.

Imports by Country

The purchases of the four major importers of copper foil, namely Poland, Hungary, Germany and the Netherlands, represented more than two-thirds of total purchases. These countries were distantly followed by Italy (2.6K tons), making up a 4.6% share of total imports. Spain (2.2K tons), Belgium (1.8K tons), Austria (1.8K tons), France (1.6K tons), Sweden (1.5K tons), Slovakia (1.1K tons), Slovenia (1.1K tons) and the Czech Republic (1K tons) took a minor share of total volume.

In value terms, Poland ($220M), Hungary ($150M) and Germany ($132M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined 59% share of total purchases.

Poland, with a CAGR of +36.3%, saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the past decade. Purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average import price in the European Union stood at $15,084 per ton in 2021, with an increase of 15% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Austria, while the Netherlands was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Austria (+9.4%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

