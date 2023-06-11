EU considers €1bn deal for Tunisia to stop illegal migrant flow

L-R: Giorgia Meloni, Ursula von der Leyen, Mark Rutte and Kais Saied meet in Tunis - Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

The European Union is weighing a €1 billion deal with Tunisia to help stem the flow of illegal migrants and prop up the country from economic collapse.

In a visit to Tunis, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, announced the bloc could help tackle people smuggling and small boat crossings in the latest financial arrangement with a bordering country.

The announcement on the potential package came a day after Kais Saied, the Tunisian president, warned that his country would not become another border guard for Europe.

He said a solution to the migrant crisis “will not be at the expense of Tunisia…we cannot be a guard for their countries” ahead of the arrival of the joint EU delegation and Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister.

After meetings with the Tunisian president it was announced the money would be ready after the EU and Tunisia sign a partnership agreement likely before the end of the month.

Tunisia is gateway for migrants

The North African country, highly indebted and in talks for an IMF bailout loan, is a gateway for migrants and asylum-seekers attempting the dangerous voyages to Europe.

Under the deal the EU could offer €900 million in assistance and an additional €150 million in budget support. The EU will also provide Tunisia with €100 million euros specifically to control its borders and crack down on migrants’ smugglers, as well as carry out search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean, Ms von der Leyen said.

“We both have an interest in breaking the cynical business model of smugglers. It is horrible to see how they deliberately risk human lives for profit,” Ms von der Leyen said.

Ursula von der Leyen, right, meets with Giorgia Meloni in Tunis - Italian Premier Office

Almost 54,000 migrants reached Italy since the beginning of the year, half of which departed on rickety boats from Tunisia, according to Italy’s Interior Ministry. This year Tunisia overtook Libya as the bigger departure point for migrants trying to reach Italy, the closest European country to Tunisia.

The surge in attempted crossings came after Mr Saied ordered security forces in February to expel all illegal migrants, in response to what he defined as a conspiracy to change the country’s demographic and make it more African and less Arab.

The increasing number of migrants arriving in Italy, particularly those attempting the crossing from Tunisia, has alarmed the Italian government headed by Right-wing prime minister Ms Meloni, who won elections last year promising to curb illegal immigration from Africa.

The EU struck a similar deal with Turkey in 2016 by providing the country €6 billion in return for clamping down on the flow of migrants to Europe. The move followed the arrival in Europe of more than a million migrants in 2015, many of whom reached Greece from Turkey and then Northern Europe by crossing the Balkans.

In addition, Italy provided Libya with financial assistance and patrol boats for its coastguard over the last few years, so that it could pick up migrants heading illegally to Italy and bring them back to Libya.

Ms Meloni, who accompanied the European Commission president along with Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, said the package is also intended to help Tunisia reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund in the near future on a $1.9 billion rescue package.

The funds have been stalled for months with Mr Saied rejecting the economic reforms needed to unlock the loans.