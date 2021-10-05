EU Commission approves Estonia's 969.3 mln euro recovery plan

BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Tuesday Estonia's 969.3 million euro plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years.

Under the scheme, Estonia will get from the EU 969.3 million euros in grants until 2026. The Commission said that 42% of the total amount would be spent on measures to reduce CO2 emissions and 22% on making the country ready for the digital age.

The plan, with the Commission's approval, will now go to EU finance ministers and once they give their consent, Estonia will get 126 million euros in pre-financing for projects foreseen under the plan.

The funding is part of an initiative under which all the bloc's 27 nations are to get money from an EU recovery scheme worth 800 billion euro ($943 billion). (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)