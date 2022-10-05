EU ‘close to deal on capping price of Russian oil’ - live updates

James Warrington
·4 min read
The headquarters of Gazprom, the Russian energy giant. It extracts more than 40 million tons of oil every year - EPA
The European Union is nearing a deal to impose a price cap on Russian oil, according to a report.

Ambassadors for EU member states met in Brussels on Tuesday evening and are close to settling an agreement for another round of sanctions on Moscow which is set to include a cap on the price of crude, the Financial Times has reported.

The details of the cap are not expected to be included in the new sanctions package, the newspaper cited sources as saying, signalling that member states will still have to come together for unanimous agreement on the price cap in order to implement it.

Brussels has been seeking to curtail the Kremlin’s soaring oil revenues following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and talks appear to have been given urgency by the alleged Russian ‘sabotage’ of the Nord Stream pipeline last week.

Follow the latest updates below.

05:33 AM

Exxon set for bumper third quarter

Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday signalled strong third-quarter operating profits on the heels of the prior quarter's all-time high as earnings from natural gas offset weaker refining and chemicals, according to a securities filing.

The largest U.S. oil producer issued a snapshot of factors affecting its third quarter that showed results could land near the company's $17.9 billion second-quarter profit.

Exxon and rivals this year have posted sky-high earnings on rising energy prices and demand aided by cost-cutting. Gas prices, in particular, have soared this year on strong demand from Europe since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A tanker arrives at the Esso Fawley Oil Refinery, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp - Bloomberg
05:09 AM

Dollar suffers worst day for years

The dollar nursed its biggest losses for years on Wednesday, after a dovish central bank surprise in Australia had investors wondering whether a peak is in sight for global interest rates.

Overnight the US dollar fell about 1.6pc on the euro to test parity at $0.9999 and 1.3pc against sterling to $1.1490. The US dollar index fell 1.3pc, its biggest drop since the wild pandemic market of March 2020. It is down more than 4pc since hitting a 20-year peak last week.

04:58 AM

Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter

Good morning.

Elon Musk is on course to buy Twitter after reviving a takeover offer for the company.

The world's richest person has caved to Twitter’s legal demands to buy the social media network for $44bn just days before a court battle over the deal was due to begin.

Twitter’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange were suspended from trading on Tuesday night after its price rocketed 22pc following reports that Mr Musk had offered to proceed with the takeover.

Mr Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, Bloomberg reported, offering to pay the original offer price of $54.20 a share which was first tabled in April.

Read the full story here.

5 things to start your day

1)  Rees-Mogg attacks ‘idiotic’ green levies on UK steel industry. The business secretary said it was "madness" that the UK was retaining levies implemented under legacy Brussels rules.

2) The Bank of England stops buying bonds as market chaos subsides. On Tuesday the bank said it rejected all £2.2bn worth of bonds offered for sale by investors.

3) Truss in talks with Norway to supply gas for 20 years amid blackout fears. Ministers are in talks with counterparts over a possible 20-year contract.

4) Shut the railways during summer for engineering work, says former transport secretary. Lord McLoughlin, transport secretary between 2012 and 2016, said disruption during Christmas, Easter and other Bank Holidays could then be avoided.

5) Woodford-style run on funds worth $41 trillion threaten global stability, warns IMF. Open-ended investment funds have grown four-fold in value since the financial crisis.

What happened overnight

Stocks in Hong Kong grew as trading resumed after a holiday, playing catch-up to the rally in global equities.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose more than 5pc on Wednesday, led by tech and finance names. A gauge of Chinese technology stocks listed in the city rallied as much as 7pc. Mainland China markets remain shut for the Golden Week holiday.

Tokyo shares opened higher on Wednesday, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.79pc, or 212.41 points, to 27,204.62 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.90pc, or 17.07 points, to 1,923.96.

Coming up today

  • Economics: Services PMI (UK, US, EU), Composite PMI (UK, US, EU), ADP employment change (US), goods and services trade balance (US), trade balance (Germany)

  • Corporate: Tesco, (interim), Hyve Group (trading statement), Topps Tiles (trading statement)

