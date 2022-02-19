EU chief: Russia could be cut off from markets, tech goods

·3 min read

MUNICH (AP) — Moscow would have its access to financial markets and high-tech goods limited under Western sanctions being prepared in case Russia attacks Ukraine, a top European Union official said Saturday.

The comments from Ursula von der Leyen, head of the EU's Executive Commission, came as tensions over Russia's intentions toward Ukraine intensified. U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he was convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade the neighboring country.

“The Kremlin’s dangerous thinking, which comes straight out of a dark past, may cost Russia a prosperous future,” von der Leyen said Saturday during the annual Munich Security Conference, where U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke.

Von der Leyen said the EU’s executive arm has developed a “robust and comprehensive package” of possible financial sanctions against Russia with the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

“In case that Russia strikes, we will limit the access to financial markets for the Russian economy and (impose) export controls that will stop the possibility for Russia to modernize and diversify its economy,” she added. “And we have a lot of high-tech goods where we have a global dominance, and that are absolutely necessary for Russia and cannot be replaced easily.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. was coordinating its sanctions closely with the EU.

“If Russia invades its neighbor, we will sanction Russian individuals and companies of strategic importance to the Russian state and we will make it impossible for them to raise finance on the London capital markets," he said in Munich. Johnson added that authorities would look for “the ultimate beneficiaries” of Russian-owned companies and entities.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that, during a meeting Tuesday with Putin, he "made clear that any further violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine will have high costs for Russia, politically, economically and geo-strategically.”

“And at the same time, I stressed that diplomacy won’t fail because of us," Scholz added. "As much diplomacy as possible without being naïve, that is our aspiration, and we are using all channels of communication for that.”

Western leaders so far have not specified what precise Russian action would trigger sanctions. A French official who wasn't authorized to be publicly named and spoke on condition of anonymity after Biden conferred with several counterparts on Friday said they were talking about an invasion of territory currently under the control of the government in Kyiv.

"It is in the event of an invasion of this territory that ... the massive sanctions that we are talking about would be triggered,” the official said.

Parts of eastern Ukraine are under the control of pro-Russia separatists who have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014, the year Russia that annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, asked what Russian actions would trigger sanctions, didn’t offer any details after a meeting in Munich with her counterparts from the Group of Seven industrial powers and Ukraine.

“A breach of Ukraine's integrity and sovereignty is a breach of Ukraine's integrity and sovereignty,” Baerbock said. “You can't say that one geographical part is a bit more Ukraine and another is a bit less Ukraine.”

She said Western officials have made clear that an actual invasion isn't the only possible scenario but “are prepared for every situation.” Using a chess analogy, the German minister said: “If you present your next five moves in public, you won't be particularly successful.”

——

Geir Moulson reported from Berlin. Angela Charlton in Paris and Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Russia-Ukraine tensions at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Karl Ritter And Geir Moulson, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Images show military activity in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia - satellite firm

    U.S.-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, said the images show recent helicopter deployments, consisting of both troop transport and ground attack helicopters, at multiple locations close to the border. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, and that he was spreading false information to try to build a pretext for a military strike that could happen in days.

  • Harris stepping on world stage amid tensions over Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will face her highest-stakes foreign policy assignment yet this weekend in Germany, where she will try to keep European allies unified amid growing concern over the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. She will attend the annual Munich Security Conference as President Joe Biden and other Western leaders warn that the threat of an invasion remains high despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements that he is committed to further talks. Th

  • Harris on Ukraine: World at 'a decisive moment in history'

    MUNICH (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Saturday that the world has arrived at “a decisive moment in history” as the Biden administration warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine in the coming days is highly likely. During a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Harris vowed that the U.S. was committed to Ukraine's sovereignty. The vice president also used an address at the conference to reiterate the Biden administration's pr

  • Post-Soviet military bloc says it could send peacekeepers to Donbass if needed

    The head of a Russia-dominated military alliance that is sometimes called Moscow's answer to NATO has said his organisation could send peacekeepers to territory in eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed rebels if needed. The situation in two self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics in Ukraine's Donbass region is on a knife-edge after rebel leaders declared a full mobilisation of their forces and asked civilians to evacuate to Russia following shelling which Ukraine and the separatist rebels blame on each other. In an interview conducted before that evacuation began, Stanislav Zas, secretary general of the Moscow-based Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said the body could despatch peacekeepers to Donbass if there was an international consensus for such a deployment.

  • Police arrest dozens blockading Canada's capital

    Police scuffled with protesters in Ottawa, Friday, as authorities worked to clear blockades that have occupied the city’s downtown area for three weeks. Fearing escalation or violence, Ottawa police had sought to disperse them peacefully with fines… and then arrests. Ottawa’s interim police chief Steve Bell:“Last night we began to take additional actions towards implementing our operation. We moved officers and equipment into key positions throughout the city and took up 100 checkpoints around the downtown core. We began making arrests of key individuals who were responsible for organizing these unlawful activities. (flash) As of 3pm today we’ve arrested 70 people. They’ve been charged with multiple various offenses including mischief.” Protesters – at one point – had barricaded behind snow mounds to slow the advance of police making arrests… while tow trucks hauled away more than 20 vehicles.Police said at least two trucks were driven away voluntarily. The protests began weeks ago in a bid to end cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truck drivers... but the blockade gradually turned into a sprawling anti-government demonstration. Many have vowed to remain peaceful but say they won't budge until police physically remove them. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: “Unfortunately these police officers have been put in a very bad position, but their decision now as to which side of history they are on is to be made. Are they for liberty or are they for tyranny?" With no apparent plans to leave – one man was seen lying in the snow in front of police. Another lifted weights. A day earlier, a pair of protesters soaked in a portable jacuzzi. GABRIEL (NO LAST NAME GIVEN): "We are in a jacuzzi making peace, peace to show all the world how Canadians are going to protest...” But police have described the protest as a siege with late-night fireworks and incessant horn-blowing fraying residents' nerves. BELL: “We have well-developed plans that will ensure ultimate removal of protesters from our streets." Despite hundreds of officers deployed to central Ottawa, police say it will take days to clear the protests.

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Bobsledding's Meyers Taylor may retire after Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds. She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history, with a chance at one more this weekend. She has become an advocate, fighting for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way. After 15 years as a bobsledder, Elana Meyers Taylor has done just about everything she wanted. And now, the finish line mig

  • Missing Olympics still disappointing for Team Canada fan Connor McDavid

    This isn't how Connor McDavid expected to watch the Beijing Olympics. The Edmonton Oilers superstar planned to be on the ice and in the athletes village in China. Instead, he's catching the action from his couch. "It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the Olympics since I was a little kid. So to have that kind of squashed as we were getting close was disappointing," McDavid told The Canadian Press in a phone interview. "But just to be able to watch the athletes do their thing and put on a

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Pascal Siakam’s weight loss helped him find ideal basketball shape

    Pascal Siakam’s bout with COVID-19 and his corresponding weight loss helped him understand what his ideal physique is for basketball. Listen to the full episode on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.

  • Brad Gushue falls to Sweden, will play U.S. for Olympic curling bronze

    Make it a double takeout of Canada's teams on the curling sheet in Beijing. Brad Gushue lost twice Thursday and was eliminated from gold-medal contention in the Olympic tournament a few hours after Jennifer Jones' hopes for a second career podium at the Games were dashed despite a one-sided victory over Denmark in the women's competition. "It's not the end of the world if we don't win [gold]," Gushue told Postmedia before the Olympics. "My perspective is good on it. These teams from around the w

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Canadian skaters James and Radford would've laughed had someone suggested a comeback

    BEIJING — Eric Radford remembers marvelling at how China's Zhao Hongbo captured Olympic pairs gold with his wife Shen Xue back at the 2010 Games — at age 36. Radford was just 25 at the time. "I remember thinking 'That is crazy,'" Radford said. Now who's the crazy one? Radford, now 37 and with hair more salt than pepper, was back on Olympic ice on Friday, finishing 12th in the pairs short program with partner Vanessa James, 34, at the Beijing Games. Certainly neither veteran skater saw another Ol

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • How Muggsy Bogues got his various nicknames

    Toronto Raptors great Muggsy Bogues discusses how he got his assorted nicknames and why it’s odd for players to give themselves their own. Head to our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube page for the full discussion.

  • Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach by adding Walter to staff

    VANCOUVER — Tanya Walter is used to pushing her way into unusual spaces. The former linebacker broke a whole new barrier Tuesday when she was named defensive assistant for the B.C. Lions, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history. “In my mind, there’s nothing that is off limits if I put in the time and put in the effort," Walter said on a video call. "I’ve never been one to think, ‘maybe that’s not for me’ or ‘maybe that opportunity’s not there.’” Walter, 30, knows she's making hi