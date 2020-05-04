EU approves €7bn state bailout for Air France

Air France

The European Commission has given the green light for the French government's €7bn (£6.2bn) bailout of Air France.

The package includes a €4bn state-backed bank loan and €3bn in direct loans.

Last month, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said: "We have to save our national airline." He added the handout is an example of "historic support" for the carrier.

The package is aimed at protecting the 350,000 jobs sustained by the carrier, but Mr Le Maire warned that it was "not a blank cheque".

In exchange for the bailout, Mr Le Maire said the government would set conditions of profitability and more environmentally sustainable policies.

The Dutch Government is also expected to provide taxpayer-backed support between €2bn and €4bn to help flag carrier KLM.

