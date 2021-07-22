EU antitrust regulators to investigate Illumina, Grail deal

FILE PHOTO: The offices of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc are shown in San Diego, California

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Thursday a full-scale investigation into U.S. life sciences company Illumina Inc's proposed buy of cancer test maker Grail Inc, worried that the deal may curb innovation and competition.

The European Commission's announcement confirmed a Reuters story last week.

"The proposed acquisition may reduce competition and innovation in the emerging market for the development and commercialisation of cancer detection tests based on sequencing technologies," the EU executive, which acts as the competition enforcer for the 27-country bloc, said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)