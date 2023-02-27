ETT's PaaS: The Intelligent Cure for Healthcare's Interoperability

FRISCO, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT), a leading provider of on-premise or cloud-based solutions for healthcare, has announced the launch of its Intelligent Healthcare Interoperability Platform as a Service (PaaS) solution. The new solution is designed to accelerate the seamless integration of disparate data sources and applications with an AI-enabled solution to generate actionable information for clinical decision-making, population health management, quality-driven health outcomes, and value-based care. ETT's Intelligent Interoperability PaaS provides an affordable and agile solution for providers, health systems, and patients to allow an AI-enabled comprehensive solution for patient-centric clinical care as well as for population health management within a single unified platform.

"Our solution offers a streamlined and efficient way for healthcare organizations to integrate their data sources, providing them with a comprehensive view of patient information and improving their ability to make informed decisions about patient care," said Kelly Cook, BioDatAi, CEO.

The PaaS intelligent interoperability solution is built on top of ETT's industry-leading cloud infrastructure, providing a highly scalable and secure environment for healthcare data management.

"ETT's innovative intelligent interoperable healthcare Platform as a Service provides an affordable and accessible solution to fulfill the promise of interoperability to truly help transform health systems," said Antonio Fernandez, Advisor for BioDatAi and ETT.

Greg Carson, CRO of, BioDatAi shares that, "ETT excels in its ability to provide client-centered agile and cost-effective interoperable approaches for sustainable solutions across a broad spectrum of healthcare environments."

It allows the fast and agile integration of data from various sources, including electronic health records (EHRs), claims, medical imaging systems, Internet of Things (IoT), Internet of HealthCare wearable devices, Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), and other sources and applications. By providing access to this solution based on a "Platform as a Service Model'', ETT provides affordable and cost-effective access to comprehensive and actionable health information for providers, patients, and health systems.

ETT's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Smith enthusiastically states that "ETT's multi-level secure platform not only provides real-time integration of systems and data but allows clients to draw upon embedded services such as advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Data Science."

"It provides companies with the ability to seamlessly integrate and manage their data sources in a single, unified platform, enabling them to provide more efficiency and effectiveness," added John Czelusniak, ETT's Chief Growth Officer.

BioDatAi Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of ETT that offers a secure and interoperable platform aimed at simplifying the development of cutting-edge applications that provide value to clinical and business aspects of Healthcare and national policies. For more information, visit www.biodatai.com and www.ettworld.com

