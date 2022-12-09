These Are Etsy's 2023 Trend Predictions and Colors of the Year

Plus, some items you can shop now to stay on-trend.

@EXTRAandORDINARYshop/Etsy

With so many trends coming and going at an ever-increasing pace, it can be hard to choose a defining aesthetic of the past year. Is it coastal grandmother? Barbiecore? Checkerboard everything? It's hard to say. But Etsy's forward-focused 2023 trend report is reminding us that maybe we don't have to choose. "The concept of duality is emerging as a key theme for 2023—as several, sometimes seemingly opposing trends are showing they can co-exist at the same time," Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson writes in the report. "And the best part is that in today’s world it’s not an either-or situation; shoppers can embrace a mashup of whatever styles speak to them."

So, in the spirit of duality, trend experts at Etsy announced not one, but two colors of the year. Etsy data also points to other home decor trends that are anticipated to continue going strong in 2023. Keep reading to learn more about the trend predictions and shop some items to get your home ready for the new year.

Colors of the year: Indigo and Honeycomb

Etsy's first-ever dual colors of the year are opposites on the color wheel, making them perfectly complementary to style together—but both colors are just as lovely on their own, too. "A beautiful blend of blue and violet that represents wisdom and intuition, indigo carries with it both a high-impact and futuristic tone," Isom Johnson writes, "While honeycomb lights up a room and reminds us to appreciate and protect the intelligence of nature that exists all around us."

MillieMorganTextiles, Etsy.com

Buy on

Don't be afraid of this bold yellow—the sunny shade and natural texture of this textile wall decor makes it easy to incorporate into even the most minimal and neutral home settings. Since the piece is hand-woven, it's a bit pricier than your average art print, but it's a great investment if you're looking to upgrade your art collection. Not to mention, buying art directly from the artist who made it is the way to go.

willowship, Etsy.com

Buy on

As Isom Johnson stated, indigo is a high-impact color, but you can integrate it into your home design in small doses. These linen cocktail napkins, for example, have a neutral background, with bold indigo dots. The hand-printed design helps to give the dot a more organic and soft effect, along with just being a great personal touch. The napkins would be great for adding a pop of sophisticated color to a tablescape or gifting to your trendiest friend.

Statement marble

Modern, bright white marble swept over interiors a few years back, but current home trends have leaned more toward nature-inspired colors and textures. So, you may have seen more natural, warm-toned marble finishes on your feeds lately, like rusty oranges and browns. According to Etsy's trend report you can expect to see even an even wider variety of marble finishes in the coming year, with colorways like green and burgundy and heavy veining details. With Etsy seeing a 183 percent increase in searches for marble sinks and a 117 percent increase in searches for marble coasters, you can join in on this trend with bigger home projects or small decor items.

TuckerandLarkDesign, Etsy.com

Buy on

Before you go for a full-on renovation project, you can test out the marble trend in your home with something smaller, like this mini ring dish. At just $18, it's a much lower cost of entry than, say, all-new marble countertops—though we definitely don't blame you if you become inspired to go that route.

Melting Forms

Forget perfect lines and sharp edges, home design is moving toward softer, more organic shapes with everything from ceramics to glassware and candles that appear to be melting. This is a continuation of a trend that has been going on for quite a while now, kicking off (some might say) with the resurgence of a 1970s-born wavy mirror that took over Instagram in 2021. However, according to Isom Johnson, the melting forms trend is "an evolution of the popular wavy, curvy and relaxed edges decor trend" and "is a dynamic contrast to the more geometric decor styles of the recent past." Etsy has seen an 8 percent in searches for "melting" or "molten" items, though the company expects that number to continue to grow throughout 2023.

claydore, Etsy.com

Buy on

This item is proof that your decor can be both minimal and playful at the same time. The tray comes in eight different neutral and earth-toned colors: white, light gray, smoke, terracotta, mustard, khaki green, blue slate, and charcoal. So you can easily find an option that fits into whatever color palette you already have established in your home—and try out the melting decor trend without interrupting your style.



