ETSU to visit FBS pair in 2019
(STATS) - ETSU will visit FBS members Appalachian State and Vanderbilt and play six home games as part of a 12-game 2019 schedule, announced Monday.
The Buccaneers, who won eight games and a share of the Southern Conference title while advancing to the FCS playoffs last year, will bookend the regular season at Appalachian State (Aug. 31) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 23).
Shorter (Sept. 7), Austin Peay (Sept. 21) and SoCon members VMI (Sept. 14), Wofford (Oct. 5), The Citadel (Nov. 2, Homecoming) and Mercer (Nov. 16) will visit William B Greene Jr. Stadium.
"After the success we had last season, we won't be sneaking up on anyone, so we have to come ready to play each week," said coach Randy Sanders, whose team finished with a No. 22 ranking in his first season.
2019 ETSU Schedule
Aug. 31, at Appalachian State
Sept. 7, Shorter
Sept. 14, VMI*
Sept. 21, Austin Peay
Sept. 28, at Furman*
Oct. 5, Wofford*
Oct. 17, at Chattanooga*
Oct. 26, at Samford*
Nov. 2, The Citadel* (Homecoming)
Nov. 9, at Western Carolina*
Nov. 16, Mercer*
Nov. 23, at Vanderbilt
* - Southern Conference game