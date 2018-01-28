ETSU stays hot, downs Wofford 75-62 behind Bradford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) -- Desonta Bradford scored 17 points and Devontavius Payne scored 14 and East Tennessee State beat Wofford 75-62 on Saturday night for its 12th win in a row.

ETSU (18-4, 9-0 Southern Conference) entered the game with the third longest winning streak in the country. The last ETSU squad to post a longer winning streak was the 2003-04 Bucs team that won 16 in a row and went 15-1 in conference play.

Bo Hodges's layup with 8:54 before halftime broke an 18-all tie and the Buccaneers led the rest of the way. Fletcher Magee knotted the game at 18 with three fouls shots.

ETSU led 38-32 at halftime and extended it to 67-54 with an 8-0 run with a pair of 3s from Bradford and a layup by Peter Jurkien with 4:27 left and led by double figures from there.

Magee led Wofford (15-6, 6-2) with 21 points and Matthew Peagram scored 10.