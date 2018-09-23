ETSU scores 23 straight points, beats Furman 29-27

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Dylan Weigel tripped up Darius Morehead in the end zone for a go-ahead safety and East Tennessee State scored 23 unanswered points to rally for a 29-27 victory over Furman in Southern Conference play on Saturday night.

Furman used touchdown runs by Devin Wynn and Morehead to turn a 13-6 halftime lead into a 27-6 advantage with 8:19 left in the third quarter, but from there it was all Buccaneers (3-1, 2-0).

Quay Holmes, who rushed for 102 yards, had scoring runs of 2 and 12 yards to cut the deficit to 27-20 midway through the fourth quarter. Austin Herink pulled the Buccaneers even at 27 with a 1-yard TD pass to Matt Thompson with 2:23 left to play. A holding penalty nullified ETSU's 2-point conversion run that would have given them the lead.

The Paladins (0-3, 0-1) were forced to start their drive on their own 3-yard line. After an incomplete pass on first down Weigel tackled Morehead for a 3-yard loss to complete the comeback.