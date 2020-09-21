Etro Takes Over Four Seasons Hotel’s Garden in Milan

CUSTOMIZED GARDEN: Etro is strengthening its ties with Milan’s iconic Four Seasons Hotel.

The luxury label last July hosted a coed runway show at the five-star hotel and it will serve as the location for the upcoming women’s spring 2021 show scheduled for Sept. 24. The fashion house has brought its signature colorful touch to the location, customizing the hotel’s sophisticated garden by setting up the world’s first Etro Garden, decorated with sofas, armchairs and cushions covered with the brand’s vibrant paisley fabrics.

Open from Sept. 21 to the end of October, the Etro Garden will offer an exclusive experience, including a customized aperitif featuring a new cocktail menu conceived by the hotel’s bar manager Luca Angeli, who was inspired by Etro’s heritage. Among the cocktails in the new drinks list, Angeli created the Milano Moonlight and the Bergamot Gimlet. The cocktails will be matched with canapés by chef Fabrizio Borraccino.

This is not the first time that Etro has collaborated with one of Milan’s famed food and drink institutions. In September, during Milan Fashion Week, it took over the historic Bice restaurant in the heart of the Golden Triangle luxury shopping district.

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.