Eton Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

·10 min read
  • Q3 2022 revenue of $3.2 million, product sales and royalty revenue up 315% from prior year and 37% from Q2 2022

  • Strong sales growth of ALKINDI SPRINKLE® and Carglumic Acid

  • Third commercial product, Betaine Anhydrous, added to rare disease portfolio

DEER PARK, Ill., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Our third quarter results reflect the continued momentum we’re seeing across our product portfolio. Product sales and royalties jumped 315% over the prior year period and 37% from the second quarter of 2022, marking the seventh straight quarter of sequential revenue growth. Physicians and patients are responding positively to ALKINDI SPRINKLE and Carglumic Acid, and both products still have long runways for growth ahead of them,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.

“During the quarter, we added a third FDA-approved rare disease product. Betaine Anhydrous shares the same prescriber base as Carglumic Acid and makes for an ideal fit for our metabolic genetics sales force. With two commercial products in the market, the upcoming launch of Betaine, and the potential for additional product launches in 2023 and 2024, we are very excited about what lies ahead for the Company,” concluded Brynjelsen.

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Reported seventh straight quarter of sequential growth in product sales and royalty revenue. Eton reported total third quarter 2022 revenue of $3.2 million, comprised entirely of product sales and royalty revenue, representing growth of 315% over the prior year and 37% over the second quarter of 2022.

Continued strong growth in sales of ALKINDI SPRINKLE. Sales of ALKINDI SPRINKLE grew 183% over the prior year period and 19% over the second quarter of 2022. Growth came from both new and existing prescribers.

Increasing adoption of Carglumic Acid. Now in its third full calendar quarter since launch, the product continues to see a strong reception from prescribers and patients. Carglumic Acid sales grew 40% over the second quarter and the company believes it remains on track to reach its goal of capturing 25-35% market share of the estimated $50 million market.

Acquisition of a third FDA-approved rare disease product. During the quarter, Eton announced the acquisition of Betaine Anhydrous. The product shares the same metabolic geneticist prescriber base as Carglumic Acid and is expected to be accretive to Eton’s earnings in 2023.

FDA Approval of Zonisade™. The product is part of Eton’s multi-product neurology oral solution agreement with Azurity Pharmaceuticals. Azurity is solely responsible for commercializing the product; Eton is entitled to receive milestone payments and royalties on net sales of the product. Zonisade was launched in October, triggering a $5 million milestone payment to Eton that will be recognized in the fourth quarter.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Net Sales: Net sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $3.2 million compared with $0.8 million in the prior year period. In both periods, revenue was comprised entirely of product sales and royalties, and the increase was primarily driven by growth in ALKINDI SPRINKLE and the launch of Carglumic Acid in late 2021.

Gross Profit: Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.0 million compared with $0.1 million in the prior year period.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $0.7 million compared to $2.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to $1.1 million in expenses related to Biorphen® and Rezipres® conversion projects in the prior year period, and decreased development costs for new product candidates.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $4.2 million compared to $3.3 million in the prior year period. Cash G&A expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $3.2 million, compared to $2.4 million in the prior year period. The increase in G&A expenses was mainly due to incremental marketing and compensation to support product sales growth, partially offset by lower legal and consulting expenses.

Net Income/Loss: Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.0 million or $0.12 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $6.1 million or $0.24 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Cash Position: As of September 30, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.4 million. The Company expects to receive a $5.0 million milestone payment for the launch of Zonisade during the fourth quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

As previously announced, Eton Pharmaceuticals will host a its third quarter 2022 conference call as follows:

Date

November 10, 2022

Time

4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT)

Register (audio only):

Click Here

Webcast (live and replay):

Click here

The webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company’s website at https://ir.etonpharma.com. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on the company’s website approximately two hours after the call and will be available for 30 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements associated with the expected ability of Eton to undertake certain activities and accomplish certain goals and objectives. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Eton’s business strategy, Eton’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the safety and efficacy of Eton’s product candidates, Eton’s plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, and the size and growth potential of the markets for Eton’s product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Eton’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. These and other risks concerning Eton’s development programs and financial position are described in additional detail in Eton’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Eton undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has three FDA approved products in ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, Carglumic Acid tablets, and Betaine Anhydrous for oral solution, and three late-stage pipeline candidates under development with dehydrated alcohol injection, ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector, and ET-400. In addition, the Company receives royalties on three FDA-approved products and is entitled to receive milestone payments on other products. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

For the nine months ended

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Licensing revenue

$

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

5,000

 

 

 

$

14,000

 

Product sales and royalties

 

3,219

 

 

 

 

775

 

 

 

 

7,753

 

 

 

 

1,739

 

Total net revenues

 

3,219

 

 

 

 

775

 

 

 

 

12,753

 

 

 

 

15,739

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Licensing revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

990

 

 

 

 

1,500

 

Product sales and royalties

 

1,201

 

 

 

 

654

 

 

 

 

3,805

 

 

 

 

955

 

Total cost of sales

 

1,201

 

 

 

 

654

 

 

 

 

4,795

 

 

 

 

2,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

2,018

 

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

 

7,958

 

 

 

 

13,284

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

744

 

 

 

 

2,678

 

 

 

 

3,052

 

 

 

 

5,554

 

General and administrative

 

4,169

 

 

 

 

3,290

 

 

 

 

14,228

 

 

 

 

10,539

 

Total operating expenses

 

4,913

 

 

 

 

5,968

 

 

 

 

17,280

 

 

 

 

16,093

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income from operations

 

(2,895

)

 

 

 

(5,847

)

 

 

 

(9,322

)

 

 

 

(2,809

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other expense, net

 

(150

)

 

 

 

(247

)

 

 

 

(611

)

 

 

 

(731

)

Gain on PPP loan forgiveness

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

365

 

Gain on equipment sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

181

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income before income tax expense

 

(3,045

)

 

 

 

(6,094

)

 

 

 

(9,933

)

 

 

 

(2,994

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(3,045

)

 

 

$

(6,094

)

 

 

$

-9,933

 

 

 

$

(2,994

)

Net loss (income) per share, basic

$

(0.12

)

 

 

$

(0.24

)

 

 

$

(0.40

)

 

 

$

(0.12

)

Net loss (income) per share, diluted

$

(0.12

)

 

 

$

(0.24

)

 

 

$

(0.40

)

 

 

$

(0.12

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic

 

25,365

 

 

 

 

25,276

 

 

 

 

25,066

 

 

 

 

25,181

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted

 

25,365

 

 

 

 

25,276

 

 

 

 

25,066

 

 

 

 

25,181

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,378

 

 

 

$

14,406

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,498

 

 

 

 

5,471

 

Inventories

 

481

 

 

 

 

550

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

1,063

 

 

 

 

3,177

 

Total current assets

 

16,420

 

 

 

 

23,604

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

73

 

 

 

 

115

 

Intangible assets, net

 

4,973

 

 

 

 

3,621

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

42

 

 

 

 

104

 

Other long-term assets, net

 

12

 

 

 

 

21

 

Total assets

$

21,520

 

 

 

$

27,465

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,054

 

 

 

$

1,774

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

708

 

 

 

 

1,418

 

Accrued liabilities

 

2,899

 

 

 

 

1,366

 

Total current liabilities

 

4,661

 

 

 

 

4,558

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net of discount and including accrued fees

 

5,678

 

 

 

 

5,262

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

10,339

 

 

 

 

9,835

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
25,297,037 and 24,626,004 shares issued and outstanding at September 30,
2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

25

 

 

 

 

25

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

115,202

 

 

 

 

111,718

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(104,046

)

 

 

 

(94,113

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

11,181

 

 

 

 

17,630

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

21,520

 

 

 

$

27,465

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

Nine months ended

September 30, 2022

 

 

September 30, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(9,933

)

 

 

$

(2,994

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

3,332

 

 

 

 

2,518

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,522

 

 

 

 

325

 

Debt discount amortization

 

96

 

 

 

 

110

 

Gain on forgiveness of debt

 

 

 

 

 

(365

)

Gain on sale of equipment

 

 

 

 

 

(181

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

3,973

 

 

 

 

(337

)

Inventories

 

69

 

 

 

 

908

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

2,129

 

 

 

 

(283

)

Accounts payable

 

(720

)

 

 

 

699

 

Accrued liabilities

 

1,513

 

 

 

 

(4

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

1,981

 

 

 

 

396

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of equipment

 

 

 

 

 

700

 

Purchase of product license rights

 

(2,750

)

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(26

)

 

 

 

(5

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(2,776

)

 

 

 

695

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

(385

)

 

 

 

(150

)

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and stock option exercises

 

152

 

 

 

 

473

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(233

)

 

 

 

323

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in cash and cash equivalents

 

(1,028

)

 

 

 

1,414

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

14,406

 

 

 

 

21,295

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

13,378

 

 

 

$

22,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

545

 

 

 

$

603

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


